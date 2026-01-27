The Louisiana Hidden Gem For Fresh-Caught Fish And Shrimp Feasts

If Louisiana is the capital of seafood in America, then this little spot is the quiet, secret back road. It's a hidden gem for fresh-caught fish and shrimp feasts, and its biggest advantage is that it's not on the tourist map (yet). We're talking about Intracoastal City, an unregulated coastal community that lives and breathes seafood.

Intracoastal City is found in Vermilion Parish – a touch over 10 miles south of Abbeville – located along the waterways that flow into the Gulf of Mexico. It's a key port on the 3,000-mile Intracoastal Waterway that connects Texas to Florida, and it's been well-known for being an excellent fishing spot since the 1800s. It may not be a postcard vacation destination with sunbeds and cocktails dotting the coastline, but being one of the six best seafood landing ports in the country has its own advantages. Namely, it boasts a seemingly-unlimited supply of ultra-fresh seafood (and access to a host of Cajun and Creole must-try dishes).

Going purely by the weight of fish harvested, Louisiana is the epicenter of America's commercial fishing industry, accounting for two-thirds of all seafood harvested in the Gulf of Mexico. Intracoastal City alone landed 137 million pounds of seafood worth nearly $16 million in 2020. Per the Commercial Fishing website, it managed 245 million pounds and $44 million dollars in 2012.