The Louisiana Hidden Gem For Fresh-Caught Fish And Shrimp Feasts
If Louisiana is the capital of seafood in America, then this little spot is the quiet, secret back road. It's a hidden gem for fresh-caught fish and shrimp feasts, and its biggest advantage is that it's not on the tourist map (yet). We're talking about Intracoastal City, an unregulated coastal community that lives and breathes seafood.
Intracoastal City is found in Vermilion Parish – a touch over 10 miles south of Abbeville – located along the waterways that flow into the Gulf of Mexico. It's a key port on the 3,000-mile Intracoastal Waterway that connects Texas to Florida, and it's been well-known for being an excellent fishing spot since the 1800s. It may not be a postcard vacation destination with sunbeds and cocktails dotting the coastline, but being one of the six best seafood landing ports in the country has its own advantages. Namely, it boasts a seemingly-unlimited supply of ultra-fresh seafood (and access to a host of Cajun and Creole must-try dishes).
Going purely by the weight of fish harvested, Louisiana is the epicenter of America's commercial fishing industry, accounting for two-thirds of all seafood harvested in the Gulf of Mexico. Intracoastal City alone landed 137 million pounds of seafood worth nearly $16 million in 2020. Per the Commercial Fishing website, it managed 245 million pounds and $44 million dollars in 2012.
Fishing and dining around Intercoastal City
Intracoastal City is not just a commercial fishing hub. It's perfect for a spot of recreational fishing, as well, with Abbeville Harbor and Terminal Boat Launch being notable go-to spots. You might want to plan ahead since you'll need to either get paperwork in order via the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries or sign up with licensed fishing charters.
If you prefer to eat out, you're in luck. The Vermilion Parish tourism website notes the area as being "the most Cajun place on earth," promising that you will find everything from "over-stuffed poboys and raw oysters to fresh boiled seafood and Cajun favorites just like grandma made them." Keep an eye out for some of the classics on this list of 14 best Cajun Recipes, ranging from gumbos to étouffées.
While Intercoastal City itself does not have places to sit and eat, Abbeville has a host of Cajun and Creole restaurants. The list includes Stelly's Boiling Spot, Shucks!, and Richard's Seafood Patio, which is especially popular among patrons for its seafood buffet. If you want to stay a few days and soak in the Intracoastal City vibe, there's a range of accommodation options in Abbeville, from a whole bunch of RV parks to bed-and-breakfasts and motels.