This Alabama Burger Chain's Sauce And Sweet Tea Has Kept Fans Hooked Since WWII

Sweet tea and foods brimming with spice and flavor are certified staples of Southern culture, so it only makes sense that the chain responsible for the #1 refrigerated tea in America began in the great state of Alabama. Unless you live in the South, you may be unaware that those gallon-sized jugs of sweet tea with the red labels that you grab from the grocery store originated at a restaurant chain named Milo's Hamburgers. It was not only the chain's sweet tea that helped put it on the map, but its juicy hamburgers and top-secret hamburger sauce that have kept customers clamoring for more since WWII.

Milo's Hamburgers opened in April 1946 in North Birmingham with a singular location that would often sell out of food before mid-morning, but the chain eventually expanded into franchises in the '80s, opening new locations in downtown Birmingham, Vestavia Hills, and more. Even today, Milo's is one of those restaurant chains you'll only find in the South. Founder Milo Carlton came from a background as a mess cook for the U.S. Army and decided to open a hamburger joint with his wife, Bea, where he could perfect a unique burger. Back in the day, the chain only served hamburgers, fries, and sweet tea, but the menu has since expanded to include chicken tenders, chicken nuggets, various burgers, sandwiches, shakes, pies, and sodas. Of course, the chain still supplies its signature hamburger sauce and sweet tea, too.