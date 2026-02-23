The Gross-Looking Discovery In McDonald's Filet-O-Fish That's Actually Normal
Experts won't often tell you to just ignore something unusual you find in your food, but there are some unwanted critters that can show up in your McDonald's Filet-O-Fish that are actually kind of a good sign. If you are chowing down on your fish sandwich, or really any fish product, there is a chance you might find a small worm-like creature in there. They can be small enough to not notice at all, but alarming when you do spot one. However, those are just natural parasites that live in wild caught fish, and they are both unavoidable and usually nothing to worry about.
You may not be happy to spot a parasite in your Filet-O-Fish (like this person did on Reddit), but it's just proof your fish was caught in the wild. Parasites are a totally normal part of wild food, and basically all fish have some form of worm. In the case of McDonald's Filet-O-Fish what you'll most likely find is a nematode. They're a type of roundworm that is found in saltwater fish like cod, pollock, halibut, and flounder. It's not the most appetizing find, but as long as your fish has been properly cooked past 145 degrees Fahrenheit, which that deep fried square of fish certainly has, it doesn't present any health risk. It's a just reminder that even things that are natural can still be a little gross.
McDonald's Filet-O-Fish is made from wild caught fish, which can sometimes have natural parasites
If you didn't already know, let this warning about parasites lead you to the realization that the Filet-O-Fish is made from 100% real wild caught fish. McDonald's Filet-O-Fish didn't always use the same type of fish, but today it's made from wild Alaska pollock, which comes from the world's largest sustainable fishery. Beyond being fished in sustainably, pollock also produces little food waste because the parts not used for human consumption are made into fish oil or fish meal. Pollock is used in many fast food chains' fish sandwiches — including McDonald's rivals like Wendy's — because it's a lean and nutritious fish, with a mild flavor similar to cod, another fish traditionally used in fried fish sandwiches.
However, those little parasites aren't always harmless. You won't have an issue at McDonald's but they do present a risk in fish that is served raw or only lightly cooked and has never been frozen. So this issue is more common with dishes like sushi and ceviche. Because this fish doesn't undergo a process that kills the parasites, they can end up in humans' gastrointestinal tracts and cause the disease anisakiasis. This is an inflamed mass in the esophagus, stomach, or intestine, and symptoms can include abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea, requiring treatment from a doctor. So let this be a lesson — sometimes deep frying your fish and covering it in cheese is actually going to be the healthier option.