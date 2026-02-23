The Gross-Looking Discovery In McDonald's Filet-O-Fish That's Actually Normal

Experts won't often tell you to just ignore something unusual you find in your food, but there are some unwanted critters that can show up in your McDonald's Filet-O-Fish that are actually kind of a good sign. If you are chowing down on your fish sandwich, or really any fish product, there is a chance you might find a small worm-like creature in there. They can be small enough to not notice at all, but alarming when you do spot one. However, those are just natural parasites that live in wild caught fish, and they are both unavoidable and usually nothing to worry about.

You may not be happy to spot a parasite in your Filet-O-Fish (like this person did on Reddit), but it's just proof your fish was caught in the wild. Parasites are a totally normal part of wild food, and basically all fish have some form of worm. In the case of McDonald's Filet-O-Fish what you'll most likely find is a nematode. They're a type of roundworm that is found in saltwater fish like cod, pollock, halibut, and flounder. It's not the most appetizing find, but as long as your fish has been properly cooked past 145 degrees Fahrenheit, which that deep fried square of fish certainly has, it doesn't present any health risk. It's a just reminder that even things that are natural can still be a little gross.