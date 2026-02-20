Costco Just Released A Comfort Food Favorite — And Reddit Absolutely Hates It
When it comes to comfort food, homemade is typically preferable to store-bought. Among the many hits and misses throughout Costco's aisles, one recent addition to its lineup is a classic combination that simply isn't sitting with fans online. Per one heated Reddit thread, Costco's new Grilled Cheese with Tomato Basil Soup meal had received a great deal of flack for being considerably less than comforting.
At five dollars per pound, this Costco prepared meal does not live up to its hype. One Redditor shares, "I thought this was a great deal for $5, then realized it's per [pound]... no thanks," while another Reddit user replied, "They're all like $12-15. That's three chickens!" This, of course, is in reference to Costco's popular rotisserie offering. Though grilled cheese and tomato soup is the picture of comfort food, buying it pre-made at Costco takes the enjoyment out of the equation.
The meal kit consists of a tomato basil soup paired to a grilled cheese sandwich made with brioche bread, American Swiss cheese, cheddar cheese, and a pat of Kirkland signature salted butter. While all of this sounds good, it can't quite replicate the feeling of indulging in a homemade version. One Instagram commenter echoes the Reddit disappointment, stating, "Uh, don't get me wrong, I'm an executive member and love me Costco. But 18 bones for this is a little wild. Just do it yourself, you are gonna need to grill the cheese anyway."
Building a better tomato soup and grilled cheese
One Reddit user points out that this is a "horrible deal," adding, "For that price, you can make many sourdough grilled cheese sandwiches and much tomato basil soup. If you buy all the ingredients at Costco, you save even more per ounce." Alternatively, another Redditor suggests, "This seems like it would be such a good and easy food court menu." Though Costco is well known for its reliable deals and selection of fan-favored products, this pricey pre-made meal couldn't possibly make a better grilled cheese and soup than your favorite scratch-made recipe.
For example, our grilled cheese and tomato soup recipe is filled with big flavors from luxurious cheeses, savory seasonings, and a perfect pairing of tastes and textures. Rather than choosing an underwhelming (and overpriced) offering from Costco, it's easy to DIY this classic comforting combo. Even if you take a shortcut with a store-bought tomato soup, you can always dress it up with your favorite additional ingredients.
For added fun, cut your fully customized grilled cheese sandwich into strips or whimsical shapes to turn this old-fashioned dish into a trip down memory lane. Heed the advice of ranting Redditors and skip this Costco meal in favor of an even more pleasing homemade or semi-homemade variety. You won't regret it.