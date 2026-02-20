Costco Just Released A Comfort Food Favorite — And Reddit Absolutely Hates It

When it comes to comfort food, homemade is typically preferable to store-bought. Among the many hits and misses throughout Costco's aisles, one recent addition to its lineup is a classic combination that simply isn't sitting with fans online. Per one heated Reddit thread, Costco's new Grilled Cheese with Tomato Basil Soup meal had received a great deal of flack for being considerably less than comforting.

At five dollars per pound, this Costco prepared meal does not live up to its hype. One Redditor shares, "I thought this was a great deal for $5, then realized it's per [pound]... no thanks," while another Reddit user replied, "They're all like $12-15. That's three chickens!" This, of course, is in reference to Costco's popular rotisserie offering. Though grilled cheese and tomato soup is the picture of comfort food, buying it pre-made at Costco takes the enjoyment out of the equation.

The meal kit consists of a tomato basil soup paired to a grilled cheese sandwich made with brioche bread, American Swiss cheese, cheddar cheese, and a pat of Kirkland signature salted butter. While all of this sounds good, it can't quite replicate the feeling of indulging in a homemade version. One Instagram commenter echoes the Reddit disappointment, stating, "Uh, don't get me wrong, I'm an executive member and love me Costco. But 18 bones for this is a little wild. Just do it yourself, you are gonna need to grill the cheese anyway."