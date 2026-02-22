William Shatner Doesn't Just Eat Cheese — He Studies It

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Space: the final frontier ... cheese are the voyages of Captain James Tiberius Kirk himself, Mr. William Shatner. Known for his role as the intrepid leader of the USS Enterprise crew in the 1966 television series and enduring cultural phenomenon, "Star Trek," Shatner is also quite the gourmand. He recently starred in a Super Bowl food commercial for Raisin Bran that poked fun at his name and love of the fiber-rich cereal. Though lauded for his character's penchant for swashbuckling and exploration, it seems what he enjoys most these days is the simple pleasure of a piece of cheese.

In an extensive interview with Cheese Connoisseur Magazine, Shatner mentioned, "I love learning about new things and had no idea of the complexity of cheese." In a monologue worthy of Captain Kirk, he continued, "I want to answer the question: How do we acquire tastes for fine wine and smelly cheese? What cells are at work in the front, side, and back of the tongue?" When chatting with TV's "Doctor Oz," Shatner encouraged viewers, "You should be looking for joy anywhere, actually, whether it's a hot bath, or a good friend, or a piece of cheese."

While fictional food replicators in "Star Trek" may have sparked outrage among some of the series' biggest writers, actual cheese certainly satisfies one of its most prominent stars. Luckily, it's fairly simple to follow in Shatner's footsteps to explore strange new cheeses, and to seek out new wines and cracker pairings.