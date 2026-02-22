William Shatner Doesn't Just Eat Cheese — He Studies It
Space: the final frontier ... cheese are the voyages of Captain James Tiberius Kirk himself, Mr. William Shatner. Known for his role as the intrepid leader of the USS Enterprise crew in the 1966 television series and enduring cultural phenomenon, "Star Trek," Shatner is also quite the gourmand. He recently starred in a Super Bowl food commercial for Raisin Bran that poked fun at his name and love of the fiber-rich cereal. Though lauded for his character's penchant for swashbuckling and exploration, it seems what he enjoys most these days is the simple pleasure of a piece of cheese.
In an extensive interview with Cheese Connoisseur Magazine, Shatner mentioned, "I love learning about new things and had no idea of the complexity of cheese." In a monologue worthy of Captain Kirk, he continued, "I want to answer the question: How do we acquire tastes for fine wine and smelly cheese? What cells are at work in the front, side, and back of the tongue?" When chatting with TV's "Doctor Oz," Shatner encouraged viewers, "You should be looking for joy anywhere, actually, whether it's a hot bath, or a good friend, or a piece of cheese."
While fictional food replicators in "Star Trek" may have sparked outrage among some of the series' biggest writers, actual cheese certainly satisfies one of its most prominent stars. Luckily, it's fairly simple to follow in Shatner's footsteps to explore strange new cheeses, and to seek out new wines and cracker pairings.
Building a Trek-tacular cheese plate
In his Cheese Connoisseur Magazine interview, William Shatner remarked cheese is his favorite food, complimenting the Parmigiano-Reggiano upon which he was feasting. Elsewhere, he's also praised goat cheese for its pleasing taste. If you truly want to take a Starfleet-style approach to discovery of new cheeses, it's time to open your mind to adventure.
Build yourself a (non-replicated) plate of various types of cheese to sample the differences in tastes and textures between each one. When pairing cheese with crackers, it's a good idea to keep complementary flavors in mind. Let your "Star Trek" fandom inform your choices by arranging cubes of cheese in the shape of the Starfleet symbol or try fashioning a replica of the USS Enterprise out of a wheel of brie. Just remember what happened to Neelix on "Star Trek: Voyager," whose attempt to make his own cheese resulted in a catastrophe aboard the ship!
Shatner frequently talks about the beauty of wine and cheese pairings, which can also spark some culinary creativity matched to your most loved Trek series. Try a "Next Generation" version using dairy-free cheese and non-alcoholic wine for a modern twist on a classic. Alternatively, pairing a glass of bold red wine inspired by Klingon "'Iw HIq" (bloodwine) to black pepper crackers topped with fresh mozzarella will have you exclaiming, "Qapla'." Shatner's love of cheese and continued status as a "Star Trek" legend can be the foundation for an entire fandom-themed feast.