Request These 2 Condiments With Your Next Starbucks Grilled Cheese For Creamy, Spicy Flavor
Starbucks' grilled cheese certainly isn't lacking. It's a tasty meal option from the coffee giant that stars both cheddar and Gouda cheese, sandwiched between two pieces of sourdough bread and topped with an olive oil butter spread — it's so simple that a copycat Starbucks grilled cheese is just as easy to make at home. The sandwich is even vegetarian and boasts a whopping 21 grams of protein. But that's not to say it can't benefit from a couple of condiments.
When you order grilled cheese from Starbucks, there's an option to add a packet or more of sriracha. But you shouldn't stop there. Social media users across the internet are taking things one step further with a side of cream cheese. This offers not only a kick of heat but also added cheesiness to an already dairy-heavy dish.
To put this hack to work, you have some options. Dip your grilled cheese in each condiment separately or mix the two and dip it as one. Alternatively, you could take your sandwich apart and put a spread of the spicy, creamy mixture inside. No matter which way you spread it, you'll be happy you gave them a try.
Other ideas for Starbucks' grilled cheese
If cream cheese and sriracha aren't for you or if you aim to branch out even further, there are plenty of other ways you could upgrade your Starbucks grilled cheese. In the realm of spreads, avocado is another great option that can be added to any meal. You could even utilize Starbucks' protein boxes, which include fruit — both dried (apricots or cranberries) and fresh (grapes or apple slices) — and more cheese, including Brie and white cheddar.
If you'd like to add some crunch, popcorn or chips could work as well. After choosing your upgrade, further boost your grilled cheese by pairing it with the best Starbucks drink, the Caramel Ribbon Crunch Frappuccino. And, whatever you do, give the staff a break and don't request it be double toasted.
Also, the cream cheese and sriracha add-ons can be utilized for other sandwiches sold at Starbucks, such as its ham and Swiss on a baguette or its tomato and mozzarella on focaccia. You could even give your breakfast a boost by adding the spicy combo to your Bacon, Gouda & Egg Sandwich; Sausage, Cheddar, & Egg combo; or Spinach, Feta & Egg White Wrap.