Request These 2 Condiments With Your Next Starbucks Grilled Cheese For Creamy, Spicy Flavor

Starbucks' grilled cheese certainly isn't lacking. It's a tasty meal option from the coffee giant that stars both cheddar and Gouda cheese, sandwiched between two pieces of sourdough bread and topped with an olive oil butter spread — it's so simple that a copycat Starbucks grilled cheese is just as easy to make at home. The sandwich is even vegetarian and boasts a whopping 21 grams of protein. But that's not to say it can't benefit from a couple of condiments.

When you order grilled cheese from Starbucks, there's an option to add a packet or more of sriracha. But you shouldn't stop there. Social media users across the internet are taking things one step further with a side of cream cheese. This offers not only a kick of heat but also added cheesiness to an already dairy-heavy dish.

To put this hack to work, you have some options. Dip your grilled cheese in each condiment separately or mix the two and dip it as one. Alternatively, you could take your sandwich apart and put a spread of the spicy, creamy mixture inside. No matter which way you spread it, you'll be happy you gave them a try.