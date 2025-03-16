Starbucks Employees Are Begging You Not To Order Your Grilled Cheese Double Toasted. Here's Why

If you were to compile a list of the most popular comfort foods, it's a good bet that the grilled cheese would take the top spot. The duo of toasted bread and warm cheese always has a way of hitting the spot, even at a place like Starbucks. The coffee chain's Crispy Grilled Cheese on Sourdough, likely added to the menu as a means of tapping into the lunch market, remains a popular item — so popular that Starbucks employees are asking customers not to order the sandwich double toasted.

What is double toasted? It means leaving the sandwich in the toaster oven for two cycles instead of one. While some customers have said that this is a good way to ensure a thoroughly toasted sandwich, it's a request that seems to drive Starbucks employees crazy. As one Starbucks barista relates on Reddit, asking for a double-toasted sandwich takes extra time — it already takes several minutes depending on what's ordered — and can easily and quickly back up a line of customers during a morning rush.

Ordering a double-toasted Starbucks grilled cheese also poses potential safety hazards. As another Redditor relates, Starbucks employees are supposed to cook a grilled cheese with the butter side down. Flipping the sandwich or cooking it with the butter on top can cause it to melt off and potentially create a fire hazard.