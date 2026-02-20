Ryan Murphy's television series "Love Story" (originally called "American Love Story") places Paul Anthony Kelly and Sarah Pidgeon in the roles of John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy. In the first episode, the couple meets in a brightly lit restaurant called Panna II. The Indian restaurant has experienced an uptick in enthusiastic diners wanting to recreate the scene since the show aired. Though it can't be said with certainty that the real-life couple met at the Indian restaurant for their first date, Panna II's owner, Boshir Khan, told Eyewitness News ABC7NY that the couple did, in fact, visit the restaurant on several occasions, often dining during the off hours between lunch and dinner to evade paparazzi.

Nestled in the heart of the East Village, Panna II's customers have expressed their excitement about seeing the restaurant on the show. The restaurant has been around since 1989, serving up plates of creamy masala chicken, chicken balti, crispy poppadom, and beautifully flavored saffron rice to guests. Mango lassi can refresh palates in between bites, and the BYOB establishment encourages visitors to bring their alcoholic beverages of choice. "I've been coming to this place for over 30 years now," gushed an enthusiastic fan on TripAdvisor. "Our favorite thing to do is show up with a bunch of friends and an expensive bottle of red and slurp it up with a table full of food!"