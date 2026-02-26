The Best Krusteaz Quick Bread Mix On The Shelves Is Truly Bakery-Worthy
Grocery aisles are chock-full of mixes, kits, and pre-packaged treats promising to deliver made-from-scratch dupes of your favorite baked goods. They don't always deliver, but when one does, it instantly becomes your go-to trick of the trade. When we tested and ranked six Krusteaz pound cake and quick bread mixes, the Cinnamon Swirl Quick Bread was a total standout as a bakery-worthy quick bread kit and easily snagged our number one spot.
Following the box instructions yielded a near-perfect result that was as scrumptious as it was beautiful. It was easy to prepare, too. The bread mix only needs oil, water, and two eggs, and the box also includes a packet of ready-made cinnamon topping made with molasses, brown sugar, and cinnamon. All of the included ingredients are free of artificial flavors, colors, and preservatives — a definite plus. After mixing up the bread batter, you pour half of the mix into a greased loaf pan, then spread half of the cinnamon topping on top, and repeat with the second half of the mix and topping. If baking is a stress reliever for you, this mix could be just the ticket.
Once it's in the oven, the cinnamon fragrance will fill your home with warm, cozy vibes that will melt your cares away, or at least spice up your kitchen with an inviting aroma. Fifty-ish minutes in the oven gave us a lovely golden-brown top lightly crusted with sugar crystals from the premade cinnamon swirl topping, which also provided a decadent marbling effect inside.
Put your own twist on Krusteaz's Cinnamon Swirl Quick Bread
We are in good company loving Krusteaz's Cinnamon Swirl Quick Bread, as tons of online reviewers also sing its praises. Just about all reviews on the comapny's website note how easy the mix is to throw together, and many say that it's just perfect in both texture and flavor. While we loved the Krusteaz Cinnamon Swirl Quick Bread recipe as is, reviewers add their own twist to the mix, with simple additions that transform the quick bread into something all their own. One reviewer tossed in a cup of blueberries for cinnamon blueberry bread and said it came out perfectly and couldn't be easier. Another added a can of drained pears for a sweet spin and was happy with the result.
There are plenty of options to enhance this bread according to your taste buds. Add chopped pecans to the topping, or toss in a handful of mini chocolate chips, raisins, or chopped dates to the mix. If crumb cake is more your style, Krusteaz has a cinnamon swirl version that beat out five other store-bought coffee cake mixes from other brands in our recent taste test. Krusteaz's Cinnamon Swirl Quick Bread Mix box also includes instructions for making muffins from the ingredients, and one reviewer said it might replace cinnamon rolls as their new favorite breakfast treat. Be sure to also add the hands-down best Krusteaz muffin mix to your quick mix arsenal so you're always ready to serve a bakery-worthy delight.