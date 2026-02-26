The Best Krusteaz Quick Bread Mix On The Shelves Is Truly Bakery-Worthy

Grocery aisles are chock-full of mixes, kits, and pre-packaged treats promising to deliver made-from-scratch dupes of your favorite baked goods. They don't always deliver, but when one does, it instantly becomes your go-to trick of the trade. When we tested and ranked six Krusteaz pound cake and quick bread mixes, the Cinnamon Swirl Quick Bread was a total standout as a bakery-worthy quick bread kit and easily snagged our number one spot.

Following the box instructions yielded a near-perfect result that was as scrumptious as it was beautiful. It was easy to prepare, too. The bread mix only needs oil, water, and two eggs, and the box also includes a packet of ready-made cinnamon topping made with molasses, brown sugar, and cinnamon. All of the included ingredients are free of artificial flavors, colors, and preservatives — a definite plus. After mixing up the bread batter, you pour half of the mix into a greased loaf pan, then spread half of the cinnamon topping on top, and repeat with the second half of the mix and topping. If baking is a stress reliever for you, this mix could be just the ticket.

Once it's in the oven, the cinnamon fragrance will fill your home with warm, cozy vibes that will melt your cares away, or at least spice up your kitchen with an inviting aroma. Fifty-ish minutes in the oven gave us a lovely golden-brown top lightly crusted with sugar crystals from the premade cinnamon swirl topping, which also provided a decadent marbling effect inside.