The Hands-Down Best Krusteaz Muffin Mix Knocks A Classic Variety Out Of The Park

Few baked goods get away with being both breakfast and dessert as well a classic chocolate chip muffin. They're respectable enough for an 8 a.m. meeting, but indulgent enough to close out a meal. Balanced enough to pair with coffee, but sweet enough to feel like a treat. But this also means the craving can strike at any time of the day, and that moment is exactly when a box of Krusteaz chocolate chunk muffin mix can become your best friend.

In our ranking of eight Krusteaz muffin mixes, the chocolate chunk variety took home the gold for its winning combination of chocolatey flavor, luscious texture, and aesthetically pleasing presentation. Straight out of the oven, we wrote that they came out looking the "most robust" of the bunch, with nicely domed tops that resembled "plump chocolate chip cookies" that were "browned around the edges, golden in the middle, [and] sporting nice fat pieces of chocolate." And once they tore the muffin in half, we could also see a good amount of chocolate chunks that were consistently scattered throughout the interior.

As for the taste? "Decadent, moist, cakey, slightly sweet," and with a rich dark chocolate flavor. Describing the flavor as reminiscent of a fresh baked chocolate chip cookie, it gave a satisfying contrast between the tender muffin crumb and solid chocolate chunks. We concluded, "Easy to make, exceptional visual, and a delight to the palate."