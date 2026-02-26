Where To Find The Florida Burger That Oprah Winfrey Reportedly Called 'America's Best'

Back in 1991, a Miami Herald columnist lovingly nicknamed this spot "Le Commode." Fifteen years later, the feature writer at GQ magazine called it a "dream of a dump." Both agreed on one thing — the burger was banging. Which is an opinion shared by celebrity talk show host Oprah Winfrey. While burgers didn't make it to a list of Oprah's favorite foods, this particular one did make it to her show, and Oprah has also been quoted on the restaurant's website calling it the "best burger in America."

Basically, if you're looking for the Florida burger that's been making headlines for five decades, you'll find it at Le Tub, a waterfront-facing dive joint that is located on the site of an old Sunoco Gas Station and decorated with stuff that floated in from the sea. And if that sentence sounds like it's got a lot going on, it's an accurate reflection of the kind of place Le Tub is.

Le Tub has been a permanent fixture on Hollywood Beach, Florida, since 1975. It's located right alongside a really wide stretch of the Intracoastal Waterway. Le Tub's website proudly states that it's been decorated with "driftwood," "objects," and "treasures" found on Hollywood Beach. These treasures include a fairly eclectic mix of porcelain toilets, sinks, tubs, a pool table, license plates, the leg of a Santa costume, and a rusty bicycle, among other things. Having said that, while the setting and vibe are what catch the eye, what stays with customers most is the size and quality of the Sirloin burger.