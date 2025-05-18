13 Of Oprah's Favorite Foods

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Oprah Winfrey may have started out as a talk show host, which is a feat in itself, but since then, she has gone above and beyond being a mere television presence to permeate practically every aspect of our culture. She is an unrivaled tastemaker in our society, maybe even a kingmaker, to the point where people look to her for advice on anything from literature to food. This last element is what interests us here.

In particular, Oprah's openness about her lifelong relationship with food, body image, and wellness has resonated deeply with millions. This authenticity has helped destigmatize conversations about eating habits and healthy living, which she has promoted tirelessly through her platform. For instance, her partnership with WeightWatchers has greatly boosted the company's visibility, while her line of food products, O, That's Good!, which focuses on comfort foods made with nutritious ingredients, has had broad appeal. Every year she also releases a list of Oprah's favorite things, including foods like truffle oil and specialty chocolates, while anyone scrolling through Goldbelly will have noticed that she has endorsed a number of cakes, pies, and other items, and that she has impeccable taste in the matter. These factors make Oprah an ideal source of inspiration when it comes to recipes, which is why we've put together a list of some of her favorite foods.