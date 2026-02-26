Waffle House Drew Inspiration From A 24/7 Diner That Sadly Didn't Make It

Waffle House is known for its old-fashioned diner charm; comfort food is the name of the game, the restaurants are open 24/7, and breakfast food is served at all hours of the day. But before there was Waffle House, there was Toddle House — a Southern chain of diners that first opened its doors in the 1930s. And without it, Waffle House wouldn't be what it is today.

Toddle House had everything that makes a proper diner. From the charming white-and-blue exterior that made it noticeable from afar to the functional counter-only interior that allowed for quick customer turnaround. With its breakfast-centered menu and affordable prices, Toddle House became an important pit stop for the regular working folk. The diner did a lot of things well, but it especially excelled in omelets, which is exactly how Toddle House's legacy has survived to this day.

The founder of Waffle House, Joe Rogers Sr., originally worked at Toddle House, which is where he learned to make the diner's special omelet. Once he opened his own diner, he brought the omelet recipe with him, believing it couldn't possibly be improved upon. And so, all omelets at Waffle House are still officially called Toddle House omelets. Going with the original recipe has clearly paid off, because Waffle House's best-selling menu item isn't its famous hash browns or waffles — it's actually the eggs.