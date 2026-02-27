The One Type Of Air Fryer That Just Doesn't Mix With Baking
Air fryers are one of the most versatile kitchen appliances out there. Whether you're planning to cook eggs, fish, potatoes, or a batch of brownies, the speedy gadget can do just about anything — but not without thinking ahead. Not all types are compatible with all recipes, so you should always consider the type of air fryer you use. Baking, for instance, doesn't work well with all varieties. Clare Andrews, air fryer expert and author of "The Ultimate Air Fryer Cookbook," gave us insight into why you should avoid using a rotary-style air fryer for baking.
"Rotary-style air fryers (often with rotating baskets or split mechanisms) prioritize movement and airflow rather than stable heat distribution," she says. These air fryers are excellent for roasting and crisping ingredients, but when it comes to baking cake in your air fryer or whipping up a batch of muffins, they aren't your best bet. "Constant rotation can cause batter to shift and bake unevenly," Andrews explains. This isn't good for baked goods, which require stable temperature, even radiant heat, and minimal disruption.
For the best baking results, Andrews recommends a bucket-style air fryer. "[These] create a more contained, consistent heat chamber," she says. "Because the basket or tray remains stationary, batters set more evenly, making them much better suited to cakes, muffins, and baked goods." Additionally, the heating element sits above the bucket and circulates air around the food more predictably, which allows for a more even (and more delicious) bake.
More tips for successful baking in an air fryer
"Air fryer baking works best when you think of it as a compact convection oven, not a miniature traditional oven," Andrews says. This is an essential tip to keep in mind; although it's a pretty magical thing, managing expectations will lead to better baking experiences with your air fryer. It can't do everything a traditional oven can do, but it can still do quite a bit.
Beyond treating it like a compact convection oven, when baking in your air fryer, Andrews recommends reducing the temperature by 50 to 70 degrees Fahrenheit when compared to a conventional oven recipe. This will allow it to cook all the way through but not burn on top. However, you should still check on your baked goods earlier than you think as baking times in the air fryer are often shorter. And if you do notice browning on top, use foil loosely just as you would in a traditional oven.
In addition to temperature changes, you should be especially careful about your tins. Andrews recommends using smaller, shallow tins. If you choose a deeper or taller pan, it's more likely to be too close to the heating element on top. You should also leave plenty of space around the tins to ensure proper airflow and avoid overfilling your tins. Putting too much batter in your pans is a messy mistake that can cause uneven baking. Or, even worse, it can spill over the top and into your air fryer, leaving you with a lot of mess and zero dessert.