The One Type Of Air Fryer That Just Doesn't Mix With Baking

Air fryers are one of the most versatile kitchen appliances out there. Whether you're planning to cook eggs, fish, potatoes, or a batch of brownies, the speedy gadget can do just about anything — but not without thinking ahead. Not all types are compatible with all recipes, so you should always consider the type of air fryer you use. Baking, for instance, doesn't work well with all varieties. Clare Andrews, air fryer expert and author of "The Ultimate Air Fryer Cookbook," gave us insight into why you should avoid using a rotary-style air fryer for baking.

"Rotary-style air fryers (often with rotating baskets or split mechanisms) prioritize movement and airflow rather than stable heat distribution," she says. These air fryers are excellent for roasting and crisping ingredients, but when it comes to baking cake in your air fryer or whipping up a batch of muffins, they aren't your best bet. "Constant rotation can cause batter to shift and bake unevenly," Andrews explains. This isn't good for baked goods, which require stable temperature, even radiant heat, and minimal disruption.

For the best baking results, Andrews recommends a bucket-style air fryer. "[These] create a more contained, consistent heat chamber," she says. "Because the basket or tray remains stationary, batters set more evenly, making them much better suited to cakes, muffins, and baked goods." Additionally, the heating element sits above the bucket and circulates air around the food more predictably, which allows for a more even (and more delicious) bake.