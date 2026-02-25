Next Time You Make Buffalo Chicken Dip, Add This Popular Snack To The Mix (It's Delicious)
A simple buffalo chicken dip recipe makes the perfect centerpiece around which to gather and snack. With a minimal list of ingredients and a low-effort cooking method, the beauty of this dip is its simplicity. If you want to truly elevate your next batch of buffalo chicken dip, try an easy and complementary addition of dill pickle chips.
Dill pickle chips are one of the most delicious ways to elevate buffalo chicken dip. Whether you're slow cooking your dip or baking it in the oven, including these tangy treats is easy and effective. The acidic component of your favorite batch of pickle chips will help the hot sauce element shine against the richness of the cheese and chicken. Further, it will provide a nice crunch to counter the creamy texture of this savory dip.
You can either chop the chips into smaller pieces to stir into the mix, add them on top of the dip as a pleasing finishing touch, or do both for an extra pickle-icious snack. Similarly, try making air-fried pickle chips as dippers for your buffalo chicken-inspired snack. With pickle-flavored everything still an enduring trend, this addition is as timely as it is tasty.
Tips for upgrading your buffalo chicken dip
One thing to keep in mind when including pickle chips in your buffalo chicken dip is the brine. Either dab the pickle chips to remove excess moisture or add extra cream cheese to your dip to balance out the additional liquid. As always, taste as you go to ensure you're achieving the preferred consistency and flavors for the dip.
As for which brand of pickle chips to choose, there are a number of options. If you're a Sam's Club member, try the Member's Mark dill pickle chips for an unbeatable tang and crunch. Steer clear of bread and butter style or other similarly sweet types in favor of tangy and vinegar-forward dill pickles.
If you've been curious about making your own batch of homemade dill pickles, putting up a jar in advance of preparing a buffalo chicken dip will give this easy dish a lovely handmade touch. Just be sure to time it out so that the pickles have reached full doneness. Elevate your buffalo chicken dip even more by displaying the hot dip in a bread bowl. Serve the dip with carrot and celery sticks for flavors consistent with the classic recipe, or mix it up with tortilla strips, bread chunks, or crackers.