'Buy Them If You Can Find Them' — The Sam's Club Topping Shoppers Love For The Unbeatable Tang And Crunch
When it comes to under-$10 Sam's Club food finds, there is a lot to choose from. Among the many must-have groceries you'll want to keep well stocked in your kitchen and pantry, one particular food item has fans clamoring for Sam's to keep up with their demand. Introduced in the Spring of 2025, Sam's Club Member's Mark Dill Pickle Chips are a triumph of tangy flavor and crisp texture, leading some fans to caution in the reviews, "buy them if you can find them."
One reviewer complained of having to wait over three weeks for a restock, raving that the pickles taste "like the pickles that used to come out of the barrel at the deli." Others note that these zingy pickle chips have a "nice crunch with a good salty brine!" Either straight out of the jar or as a sandwich accompaniment, another reviewer claims the Sam's Club pickle chips are the "best pickles for sandwiches! Crunchy and not too salty."
If you want to try pickle sandwiches as a sour and savory treat for lunch, these are likely your best bet for the filling. Priced under $10 for an 81-fluid-ounce jar, this is one big buy you'll make quick use of. With so many fun ways to enjoy these fan-favorite pickle chips, it's time to hop over to your local Sam's Club warehouse to seek out a jar.
Creative uses for Member's Mark dill pickle chips
Reviews across social media rave about the great taste of these Sam's Club pickles. One TikTok noted that they taste almost homemade, complimenting both the texture of the chips and the brine. If you're curious about this large-scale jar of pickles, it's certainly worth the indulgence. There are plenty of creative uses for the pickles and fun ways to use up leftover pickle juice.
As indicated in multiple reviews, these pickle chips make an excellent topping for sandwiches. They can bring a briny and bright flavor to liven up a grilled cheese, cold cut sandwich, or even a hot steak sandwich or meatball sub. The choice is yours. As for the pickle brine, a splash or more can elevate basic soups and stews as well as bring new life to your favorite homemade vinaigrette recipe.
These Sam's Club pickle chips are a delight on their own, of course, but can also be tossed in a breadcrumb coating and air-fried for an enjoyable party appetizer. Whether fried or as-is, you can try these pickle chips in lieu of potato chips or crackers for dipping into cottage cheese and other spreads. Stake out your local Sam's Club to try and grab a jar of these beloved pickle chips.