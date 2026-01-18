'Buy Them If You Can Find Them' — The Sam's Club Topping Shoppers Love For The Unbeatable Tang And Crunch

When it comes to under-$10 Sam's Club food finds, there is a lot to choose from. Among the many must-have groceries you'll want to keep well stocked in your kitchen and pantry, one particular food item has fans clamoring for Sam's to keep up with their demand. Introduced in the Spring of 2025, Sam's Club Member's Mark Dill Pickle Chips are a triumph of tangy flavor and crisp texture, leading some fans to caution in the reviews, "buy them if you can find them."

One reviewer complained of having to wait over three weeks for a restock, raving that the pickles taste "like the pickles that used to come out of the barrel at the deli." Others note that these zingy pickle chips have a "nice crunch with a good salty brine!" Either straight out of the jar or as a sandwich accompaniment, another reviewer claims the Sam's Club pickle chips are the "best pickles for sandwiches! Crunchy and not too salty."

If you want to try pickle sandwiches as a sour and savory treat for lunch, these are likely your best bet for the filling. Priced under $10 for an 81-fluid-ounce jar, this is one big buy you'll make quick use of. With so many fun ways to enjoy these fan-favorite pickle chips, it's time to hop over to your local Sam's Club warehouse to seek out a jar.