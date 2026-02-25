3 Snacks That Aren't As Unhealthy As People Think, According To A Dietitian

There is no shortage of snack options available in the grocery store, and it can be especially tough to find options that support your individual health goals. Combine that with dubious-at-best nutrition advice circulating on the internet — often by non-credentialed individuals who spew inflammatory (or downright false) information for clicks — about which snacks and ingredients really are bad for you, and you'll set yourself up for an even more mind-boggling trip down the aisle. Still, there are three snacks in particular that ought to be considered: Goldfish, grapes, and popcorn.

For some solid advice on why these three snacks really aren't as unhealthy as we may think, we spoke to Kathleen Benson, a certified registered dietitian at VNutrition, who set things right. Not only did she offer suggestions on how these snacks can fit a variety of health goals, but she also gave us some insight into how to make them even more filling and satiating. Armed with this knowledge, you'll be able to select smart options that are fit for your lifestyle and are perfect for enjoying while running errands, at school, or wherever your snacking journey takes you.