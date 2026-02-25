3 Snacks That Aren't As Unhealthy As People Think, According To A Dietitian
There is no shortage of snack options available in the grocery store, and it can be especially tough to find options that support your individual health goals. Combine that with dubious-at-best nutrition advice circulating on the internet — often by non-credentialed individuals who spew inflammatory (or downright false) information for clicks — about which snacks and ingredients really are bad for you, and you'll set yourself up for an even more mind-boggling trip down the aisle. Still, there are three snacks in particular that ought to be considered: Goldfish, grapes, and popcorn.
For some solid advice on why these three snacks really aren't as unhealthy as we may think, we spoke to Kathleen Benson, a certified registered dietitian at VNutrition, who set things right. Not only did she offer suggestions on how these snacks can fit a variety of health goals, but she also gave us some insight into how to make them even more filling and satiating. Armed with this knowledge, you'll be able to select smart options that are fit for your lifestyle and are perfect for enjoying while running errands, at school, or wherever your snacking journey takes you.
Goldfish crackers
The snack that smiles back turns out to be more nutrient-dense than we give it credit for. "Goldfish crackers are often labeled as junk food because they are a refined carbohydrate," Benson notes, "but they are made with enriched wheat flour, which means iron and certain B vitamins are added back in." The carbohydrates are what allow this kid-friendly snack to offer a source of quick energy — like what you need before a workout. She also points out that this snack food is appealing to young, picky eaters, making it a must-try for families.
However, eating the various flavors of Goldfish crackers (and Goldfish crackers alone) may not satisfy your hunger or keep you full for very long. "The issue is usually not the Goldfish themselves; it is that people eat them on their own and then feel hungry again soon after," Benson says. "Pairing them with a protein like cottage cheese, yogurt, or nuts makes them more satisfying and balanced." We can certainly smile back at that.
Grapes
Despite containing vitamins, minerals, carbohydrates, and fiber, many demonize fruits like grapes for being too high in sugar. However, assuming that you shouldn't eat grapes due to their sugar content would be doing this produce a disservice. "Yes, they contain natural sugars, but they also provide antioxidants, hydration, and fiber," Benson explains. "Like most foods, it comes down to portion and context." For reference, there is 1 gram of fiber per cup of green grapes, and 82% of the grapes' weight is water — making them a refreshing and nutrient-dense type of produce.
Like Goldfish, Benson suggests pairing this high-carb fruit with "a source of protein or fat, like cheese or Greek yogurt." This way, you might "feel more balanced than eating a large bowl by themselves." You can also get creative with how you serve your grapes. Freezing the fruit will give you a refreshing, sweet, and lower-sugar alternative to ice cream or sorbet, while sprinkling frozen grapes with Tajín creates the spicy-sweet and hydrating dessert you didn't know you needed.
Popcorn
No trip to the movie theater is complete without popcorn. It turns out that popcorn can be a nutrient-dense, fiber-packed alternative to calorie-dense, low-fiber snacking favorites like potato chips. "Popcorn gets dismissed a lot too, but air-popped popcorn is actually a whole grain and contains fiber," Benson points out. "The problem is usually the oversized portions or heavy additions, not the popcorn itself." Ideally, you'll want to air-pop your kernels or opt for a brand made without too many added oils (and skip that beloved movie theater butter).
"A reasonable portion alongside a protein source can absolutely fit into a balanced snack," the expert adds. There are many pairings you can make between popcorn and high-protein and/or high-fat snacks. Enjoy a square of dark chocolate with your popcorn for a flavorful dose of fat or opt for a snack-coterie board with sliced cheese, popcorn, nuts, and meat for a filling midday pick-me-up.