Sprinkle This Mexican Seasoning Over Your Frozen Grapes For The Perfect Punchy Snack
Those grapes sitting in your fridge, what can you do with them? There's always the usual routes of either eating them fresh or juicing them. Some like to use them as a special way to chill wine deliciously and quickly. Weirdly enough, you can also turn them into a snack — not the last-ditch-effort kind, but one with the flavorful, crispy, and utterly satisfying goodness you've come to expect in a good snack. And even better, it takes no effort to turn this strange idea into reality. All you have to do is freeze them, and don't forget to sprinkle in one secret ingredient: Tajín seasoning.
There are many ways to use Tajín that you've probably never thought of, but coating frozen grapes with it might sit somewhere at the top of the list. This Mexican seasoning gives them that punchy complexity in one quick, easy go, even if it's a fruit we're talking about. Who knew a combination of ground dried chile peppers, dehydrated limes, and salt could work such a miracle? It dazzles your taste buds with a spicy warmth and zesty zing, paving the way for the grapes' cold, juicy sweetness to make an impact. It's fresh yet flavorful, light yet no less bold and powerful — a contrast that works in perfect tandem. With each crackle and pop of these flavors, it feels as though fireworks are exploding on your taste buds.
A frozen snack with many ways to enjoy
A few tablespoons of Tajín seasoning, a sweetener, and lime or lemon juice — those are the fundamentals for this easy snack. Chamoy, a Mexican pickled fruit sauce, is also worth a few extra drizzles if you want a sweet and sour richness on top of the Tajín's subtle heat. For some, soaking the grapes in tequila, mezcal, or vodka beforehand also adds a boozy kick that makes this treat even more irresistible. Once the mix tastes up to your liking, simply toss the fresh grapes in it, let everything marinate for a bit, and toss some more if you wish. Then, freeze them for at least a few hours, although overnight also works.
Whether skewered onto a stick or just piled up in a bowl, you can have them as a casual snack whenever you want something casual and flavorful. Yet, they still fit right into summer gatherings and parties that call for a sophisticated starter. And there's much more to them than just that. Drop a few into your cocktail for a fruity and bold twist. On particularly hot days, try cooling down with a special dessert by turning these frozen grapes into a sorbet, or just blend them into a slushy and sip away the heat. But you can also enjoy them as they are, with a few other fruits joining the mix. Toss watermelon, melon, strawberries, and more in the same seasoning mixture and have yourself a spicy, sour, and sweet fruit bowl.