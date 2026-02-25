The Divisive Italian Liqueur Guy Fieri Prefers To Drink Warm
When someone known as the "mayor of Flavortown" talks about his preferred dishes or drinks, we listen. We know Guy Fieri appreciates a spicy margarita, but what's truly his favorite drink — and is it one you'll want to try?
"Fernet-Branca is my favorite," the chef and TV personality told the Daily Beast. While Fieri adds that he also loves Jack Daniel's and tequila, this Italian liqueur is, as he notes, "a great digestivo." He even says he can enjoy it warm, which is true commitment. Fernet-Branca is a specific brand of an Italian liqueur subcategory, fernet. Fernet is an amaro that's especially bitter and menthol-forward, and is stronger than your average amaro at around 30% to 45% ABV. It includes botanicals like cardamom, mint, rhubarb, gentian, saffron, and chamomile, and is believed to have been developed by the brand Fernet Vittone in Milan during the mid-19th century. The Fernet-Branca brand followed only a few years later and has become the best-known example of the liqueur by a long shot.
Because fernet is, in fact, strong, bitter, minty, and almost medicinal with a mouth-coating viscosity, it's polarizing. You love it, or you hate it. Fernet-Branca is famous for being a bartender's secret handshake: Ordering one signals drinks expertise and refined appreciation for such an intense liqueur. But any herbaceous flavor fans or amaro enthusiasts can get into it — the best way to start enjoying Fernet-Branca is chilled. That's what makes Fieri's preference as divisive as the liqueur itself.
Why warm Fernet may be challenging for some palates
In the simplest terms, beverages not primarily made to be hot, like coffee or tea, are always more refreshing when cold. But there's science behind why something like Fernet-Branca is almost always enjoyed chilled. When a drink is especially cold, our taste buds operate with a little less sensitivity, and this is actually a good thing when you're having something that's super bitter or intense. Drink fernet chilled, and you get less bitterness and more well-rounded herbaceous notes.
Of course, if you're a true die-hard Fernet-Branca fan and appreciate elevated bitterness in general — we're looking at you, connoisseurs of black coffee, hoppy IPAs, and kale — you might not mind the liqueur warm. You might even prefer it warm so you can really pick up on its many different botanical, root, and spice notes.
In the Daily Beast interview, Fieri notes that he also likes Fernet cold, but is just as ready to drink it warm, which tells us the food celeb is all in on all these complex flavors and bitter qualities. Perhaps this has something to do with Fieri's Italian heritage — but you certainly don't have to be Italian to develop your own love of Fernet, even warm. Although if you want a truly pleasant, less bitter experience while still getting to taste this liqueur's complexity, bring out Fernet's herbal characteristics by drinking it chilled but neat, or with a complementary modifier like Coca-Cola.