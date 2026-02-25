The Divisive Italian Liqueur Guy Fieri Prefers To Drink Warm

When someone known as the "mayor of Flavortown" talks about his preferred dishes or drinks, we listen. We know Guy Fieri appreciates a spicy margarita, but what's truly his favorite drink — and is it one you'll want to try?

"Fernet-Branca is my favorite," the chef and TV personality told the Daily Beast. While Fieri adds that he also loves Jack Daniel's and tequila, this Italian liqueur is, as he notes, "a great digestivo." He even says he can enjoy it warm, which is true commitment. Fernet-Branca is a specific brand of an Italian liqueur subcategory, fernet. Fernet is an amaro that's especially bitter and menthol-forward, and is stronger than your average amaro at around 30% to 45% ABV. It includes botanicals like cardamom, mint, rhubarb, gentian, saffron, and chamomile, and is believed to have been developed by the brand Fernet Vittone in Milan during the mid-19th century. The Fernet-Branca brand followed only a few years later and has become the best-known example of the liqueur by a long shot.

Because fernet is, in fact, strong, bitter, minty, and almost medicinal with a mouth-coating viscosity, it's polarizing. You love it, or you hate it. Fernet-Branca is famous for being a bartender's secret handshake: Ordering one signals drinks expertise and refined appreciation for such an intense liqueur. But any herbaceous flavor fans or amaro enthusiasts can get into it — the best way to start enjoying Fernet-Branca is chilled. That's what makes Fieri's preference as divisive as the liqueur itself.