One Of Guy Fieri's All-Time Favorite Drinks Is A Spicy Classic

While many people like to relax and unwind with a simple alcoholic beverage like beer or wine, others prefer a stronger, more flavorful concoction and therefore reach for a cocktail. There are impressive recipes for every flavor profile under the sun, and with such varied choices, drinkers sometimes turn to celebrities for ideas on which ones to try. Guy Fieri, host of Food Network's "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives," has spice and tequila lovers alike covered with his beloved Caliente Margarita.

Served at various Flavortown restaurants, the Caliente Margarita includes muddled jalapeño, cilantro, Cointreau, and of course, blanco tequila. When describing the drink to Forbes, Fieri said, "Our Caliente Margarita is one of my favorite drinks I've ever had in my whole life. ... You get the nice fresh herbaceousness coming from the jalapeno and the cilantro. If you want to taste a dynamite margarita, that's the one you go with." While you can try the drink at your local Flavortown, you can also make it at home thanks to a recipe posted by the Food Network that comes directly from the celebrity chef himself. Of course, to make the most faithful version, you'll need to use Fieri's own brand of tequila: Santo Blanco.