Give Your Favorite Chili Mexican Flair With Just A Few Additions

If you aren't familiar with these dishes, well, you are in for a treat. The word "elote" technically refers to any corn on the cob, but it is often used as shorthand for Mexican street corn. This is a common dish sold by vendors in which corn on the cob is coated in a creamy sauce and topped with cheese, lime juice, and spices. Esquites is basically elote in salad form, with the corn and toppings served in a cup rather than on the cob. It may already be clear how these ingredient lists make ideal chili-enhancers, but we'll go into a bit of detail about exactly how and why each of them are a good fit.

For starters, we have corn. This is the base of both elote and esquites, and adding it to a pot of chili isn't really all that new or exciting. But many of the best elote recipes involve grilling the corn to get a bit of char on the kernels, and that is a new take. Rather than dumping a can of corn into your chili pot, grilling the corn and piling kernels on top gives a little pop of sweetness as well as an intriguing touch of smoke.

Crema is an obvious fit for chili as well. Many elote recipes use mayonnaise-based sauces, but for chili it is probably better to stick with crema. Mexican crema is a creamy sauce similar to a mild, thin crème fraiche. It is sometimes tangy, but always rich. The pourable texture makes it great as a garnish, much easier to swirl around your bowl than a dollop of sour cream. Additionally, if your chili comes out a bit too spicy, crema is a great way to turn down the heat.