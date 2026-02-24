The Worst Store-Bought Donuts On The Market Remind Us Of The Cinnamon Challenge

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Sometimes when you need a sugar fix, only a donut will do. Soft, pillowy, sweet, and delectable, when a donut is good, it can be sublime. When a donut is bad, it can be a real letdown. Fresh donuts are always best, but in a pinch, a store-bought donut can work. Unfortunately, Snack Planet mini cinnamon donuts fail on every front.

When we ranked store-bought donut brands, our taste tester placed Snack Planet in dead last. Sold in a clear plastic sack, they claim to be cinnamon and sugar flavor, but they are not worth the effort. "Each bite is doughy to the point of no return, tasting almost raw and uncooked at the center," our reviewer said. And it got worse from there. "The biggest issue has to do with the explosion of spice which plagues each donut. I would compare the experience to completing the viral cinnamon challenge — maybe not to that level of extreme, but you get the idea."

If you recall, the cinnamon challenge tasked participants with swallowing a spoonful of raw, powdered cinnamon and usually ended with intense coughing fits. That wasn't even the end of our problems with Snack Planet donuts. "I felt the strong taste of nutmeg on my tongue. This mystery taste couldn't be found on the ingredient list," our tester said. The end result made for intensely potpourri-coded donuts.