The Worst Store-Bought Donuts On The Market Remind Us Of The Cinnamon Challenge
Sometimes when you need a sugar fix, only a donut will do. Soft, pillowy, sweet, and delectable, when a donut is good, it can be sublime. When a donut is bad, it can be a real letdown. Fresh donuts are always best, but in a pinch, a store-bought donut can work. Unfortunately, Snack Planet mini cinnamon donuts fail on every front.
When we ranked store-bought donut brands, our taste tester placed Snack Planet in dead last. Sold in a clear plastic sack, they claim to be cinnamon and sugar flavor, but they are not worth the effort. "Each bite is doughy to the point of no return, tasting almost raw and uncooked at the center," our reviewer said. And it got worse from there. "The biggest issue has to do with the explosion of spice which plagues each donut. I would compare the experience to completing the viral cinnamon challenge — maybe not to that level of extreme, but you get the idea."
If you recall, the cinnamon challenge tasked participants with swallowing a spoonful of raw, powdered cinnamon and usually ended with intense coughing fits. That wasn't even the end of our problems with Snack Planet donuts. "I felt the strong taste of nutmeg on my tongue. This mystery taste couldn't be found on the ingredient list," our tester said. The end result made for intensely potpourri-coded donuts.
Snack Planet isn't out of this world
If you have never heard of Snack Planet cinnamon mini donuts, you are not alone. Available at grocery stores like Meijer and Walmart, they are made by Aunt Millie's Bakery. They don't have a lot of buzz online, and only a little bit of customer feedback is available. There are only three written reviews on Walmart's website, all of which are positive, but one mentions the "extra cinnamon taste."
Reviews on Meijer are also largely positive, with one reviewer calling them, "loaded with flavor." However, not everyone had a positive experience. "There were pieces of some kind of plastic wrap embedded in the donuts," one reviewer said. "I had to pull them out individually." They also provided photos of a large number of plastic shreds.
Snack Planet donuts are cheap, so they do have that going for them. A 12-ounce bag, which includes about 24 mini donuts, will only cost you $2.58 at Walmart. If you're looking for a quick sugar fix, and you like a really intense cinnamon flavor, maybe these will work for you. If you're looking for a more refined donut with a better flavor balance and a better texture, then it might be a better idea to keep looking. Find the best donut shop in your state to get the fresh-baked goodness of a real donut. Or, if you're feeling really ambitious, we've got 15 great donut recipes here that you can try at home.