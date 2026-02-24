The Best Way To Grill Calamari So It Stays Tender And Flavorful

Perfectly grilled calamari is tender, lightly charred, and slightly smoky. It should taste fresh, light, and lemony, and it shouldn't be rubbery or overcooked. Tasting Table spoke with Chef Jamie Kenyon, executive chef and partner of Bottino and owner of 'ino, both located in New York City, for some calamari grilling tips.

Squid should be cooked on really high heat, but before you grill, it's crucial to properly prepare the calamari. If it isn't pre-cleaned, Kenyon told us to clean it thoroughly by "removing the innards, cartilage, and skin" and then rinsing the squid. "After rinsing, it's important to pat it completely dry to ensure good grill marks," Kenyon explains. "Lightly scoring the tubes in a crosshatch pattern helps prevent curling and promotes tenderness."

You can then let the calamari enjoy a brief 15-30 minute marinade. Kenyon recommends a marinade over a dry rub, recommending a simple approach. "A light marinade works well," he says. "Olive oil, lemon, garlic, and herbs complement calamari without overpowering it." Some ideal herbs for the marinade are parsley, oregano, thyme, dill, and cilantro. These complement the delicate flavors and textures of the squid and make it the perfect addition to a fresh, vibrant dish like spicy grilled squid salad.

Heavier, longer marinades, particularly ones that are high in acid, can break down the proteins in the calamari too quickly. This will lead to a mushy or rubbery texture. After marinating the calamari, Kenyon suggests letting it reach room temperature before grilling.