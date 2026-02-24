The Best Way To Grill Calamari So It Stays Tender And Flavorful
Perfectly grilled calamari is tender, lightly charred, and slightly smoky. It should taste fresh, light, and lemony, and it shouldn't be rubbery or overcooked. Tasting Table spoke with Chef Jamie Kenyon, executive chef and partner of Bottino and owner of 'ino, both located in New York City, for some calamari grilling tips.
Squid should be cooked on really high heat, but before you grill, it's crucial to properly prepare the calamari. If it isn't pre-cleaned, Kenyon told us to clean it thoroughly by "removing the innards, cartilage, and skin" and then rinsing the squid. "After rinsing, it's important to pat it completely dry to ensure good grill marks," Kenyon explains. "Lightly scoring the tubes in a crosshatch pattern helps prevent curling and promotes tenderness."
You can then let the calamari enjoy a brief 15-30 minute marinade. Kenyon recommends a marinade over a dry rub, recommending a simple approach. "A light marinade works well," he says. "Olive oil, lemon, garlic, and herbs complement calamari without overpowering it." Some ideal herbs for the marinade are parsley, oregano, thyme, dill, and cilantro. These complement the delicate flavors and textures of the squid and make it the perfect addition to a fresh, vibrant dish like spicy grilled squid salad.
Heavier, longer marinades, particularly ones that are high in acid, can break down the proteins in the calamari too quickly. This will lead to a mushy or rubbery texture. After marinating the calamari, Kenyon suggests letting it reach room temperature before grilling.
Small pieces are best for even grilling and preventing overcooking
Chef Kenyon also told us that the best types of calamari for grilling are small or large tubes. For even grilling, "small tubes are best cooked whole, while larger tubes can be opened into flat panels." Calamari is delicate and always in danger of being overcooked and becoming tough or rubbery. To prevent this, Kenyon offered the one cooking tip you need to prevent chewy calamari: a short cook time. He recommends grilling for only one to two minutes per side.
"It's ready to flip when it releases easily from the grill and develops light char marks," he explains. "The flesh should turn opaque from its original translucent appearance. It's ready to remove when it's opaque, lightly charred, and just firm but still tender. Total cooking time is typically no more than two to four minutes."
However, overcooked calamari isn't a total loss. If you accidentally leave it on the grill too long, Kenyon doesn't think it needs to be thrown out, it can be refreshed with a clever technique. "[Overcooked calamari] can be sliced and simmered gently in tomato sauce for 30 to 45 minutes, which helps tenderize it again," he says. The pieces can then be used in another dish; Kenyon recommends seafood stews, ragù, or paella as a potential uses. If you follow his expert tips, you can enjoy perfectly grilled calamari every time — or at least find easy ways to repurpose overcooked squid.