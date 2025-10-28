Why You Ought To Cook Squid On Really High Heat

It's happened to all of us. The delectable-looking plate of what should be crispy fried calamari winds up having the consistency of breaded rubber bands. Squid isn't too difficult to cook perfectly as long as you follow one hard-and-fast rule. Tasting Table attended the Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival and spoke with David Standridge, executive chef and partner at The Shipwright's Daughter of Mystic, Connecticut, about the right way to cook squid. According to the chef, squid and fish should always be cooked at high heat.

"Searing it is probably for me the best way to eat fish, especially with a crispy skin," Standridge explains, "and you need a really high-heat environment for that." A squid's body and tentacles are composed of long muscle fibers and collagen that contract when cooked, and the less time spent cooking, the more tender the squid will be. On the other hand, squid also benefits from braising, but it shouldn't be cooked too long. As Standridge recommends, "either 30 seconds or 30 minutes. Anything in between basically turns into rubber."

Squid can be purchased at a fishmonger or frozen, but at Standridge's restaurant, they clean the whole squid, removing its organs, eyes, and beak. "We leave the skin on and the wings and parts of the squid you don't usually see, but they're really delicious," the chef adds. Standridge emphasized that there's no difference in cooking methods for the bodies and tentacles. "Really, it's the same; it's really quick," he reveals. "You don't want to overcook it."