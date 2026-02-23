The 10 Best Liquors To Add To Cheesecake

Cheesecake is a favorite among dessert lovers. It hits all the sweet, creamy, tangy, and rich notes that you crave. It's also a pretty easy dessert to make at home, so it's no wonder why most people can't get enough of it. Plus, it's super customizable; you can do a baked or no-bake cheesecake and pretty much flavor it however you want to. For those who like a more adult version of this treat, this includes flavoring it with liquors. Adding alcohol to cake can be a very low-effort, high-reward way to make it taste impressive.

I, a gourmet dessert business owner, can attest to how popular boozy cheesecakes are and how fun it is to play around with different liquors in its recipe. The right one can enhance the flavor of your cheesecake, while even mellowing out the sweetness. The sharpness of alcohol can also cut right through the richness and give you a bite that tastes perfectly balanced. It may sound intimidating to make a liquor-infused cheesecake, but it's really not that complicated. You can add liquor into the cheese filling, or into a glaze, sauce, gel, whipped cream topping, or even soak fruit in it. The possibilities are endless. Here are the best liquors to add to cheesecake.