Amarula: What It Is And How To Drink It

People rave about South Africa's wine, but rarely its liqueur. Amarula is the country's ode to the marula tree, an exclusive species that's spiritually and culturally interwoven into the South African way of life. Amarula, a silky, creamy liqueur, is distilled from the fruit of the wild African marula tree.

Amarula marries the fermented-distilled spirit of marula fruit with fresh dairy cream and sugar, resulting in a velvety liqueur that feels indulgent yet approachable. Its alcohol content is about 17% by volume, placing it in the digestif, cream-liqueur category — a sweet, smooth drink often enjoyed in dessert-style cocktails or after meals as a nightcap.

The small yellow marula fruit is citrusy with an unexpected nuttiness, and when fermented into Amarula, it exudes a balanced yet bright tang and deep warmth. Since its launch in 1989, Amarula Cream has grown from a South African favorite to a globally recognized spirit, now sold in over 100 countries and embraced by drinkers who enjoy cream liqueurs but want something fruit-driven and distinctive.