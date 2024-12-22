The Best Holiday Flavor To Add To A White Russian Cocktail
When the festive decor goes up and the party invitations roll in, there are many holiday cocktail recipes to celebrate the season. Sometimes, you might want to stick to a glass of red or your go-to cocktail, but a white Russian is a decadent drink to sip on that has a little booze and caffeine to get you through the night. It's the holidays, after all, so you might want to give a celebratory flare to the drink, and Molly Horn, chief mixologist and spirits educator at Total Wine & More, has just the tips to do so.
"Three words: Salted. Caramel. Whiskey," she says. There are many brands of the festive booze that you can choose from. The likes of Bird Dog, Crown Royal, and Ensign Red produce varieties of salted caramel whiskey. Some might be limited-time only during the holiday season, so you might want to start your shopping early. In case you haven't taken a sip, salted caramel whiskey typically has notes of caramel and sea salt, just like those pastries and holiday lattes you might enjoy during the season.
How to add salted caramel whiskey to white Russians, and other festive flavors to try
To try the upgrade according to Molly Horn's advice, start with our classic white Russian cocktail recipe. A white Russian usually has vodka, and our recipe uses two ounces of the spirit. However, you might want to dial it back to an ounce of salted caramel whiskey because it has a stronger flavor and those sweet notes of caramel. However, if you want a boozy cocktail, stick with two ounces. Shake all of the ingredients like you would with a regular version of the cocktail to combine all of the liquids and make it icy cold (like it might be outside).
Not into salted caramel? "Another great option is to use a flavored Irish cream liqueur instead of milk or half-and-half for your white Russians," Horn says. "Not only does this make it easier as it's a one-stop-shop, you [also] don't have to worry about your dairy going bad." Bailey's S'mores and Kavanagh Chocolate are some options approved by Horn. And we also think peppermint vodka or a splash of peppermint schnapps is another festive workaround if you want to stick to clear liquor during the holiday celebrations.