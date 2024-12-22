The Best Holiday Flavor To Add To A White Russian Cocktail

When the festive decor goes up and the party invitations roll in, there are many holiday cocktail recipes to celebrate the season. Sometimes, you might want to stick to a glass of red or your go-to cocktail, but a white Russian is a decadent drink to sip on that has a little booze and caffeine to get you through the night. It's the holidays, after all, so you might want to give a celebratory flare to the drink, and Molly Horn, chief mixologist and spirits educator at Total Wine & More, has just the tips to do so.

"Three words: Salted. Caramel. Whiskey," she says. There are many brands of the festive booze that you can choose from. The likes of Bird Dog, Crown Royal, and Ensign Red produce varieties of salted caramel whiskey. Some might be limited-time only during the holiday season, so you might want to start your shopping early. In case you haven't taken a sip, salted caramel whiskey typically has notes of caramel and sea salt, just like those pastries and holiday lattes you might enjoy during the season.