It may sound, as we describe these wines, as if we are talking about a type of rosé, but that is not the case. Blouges are produced by the co-fermentation of both red and white grape varietals. For example, that could mean riesling and merlot or syrah and sauvignon blanc grapes in the same fermentation tank — among many other combinations. Traditional rosé, on the other hand, is made with just red grapes. The signature pale pink color is achieved by limiting the time that the juice of the grapes is in contact with the skins.

Lovers of rosé, however, may find a new favorite in blouge, another wine style that can help bridge the gap between red and white. And, while it might not be traditional, some rosés do use of both red and white grapes. In fact, there are actually a few other wines that sometimes involve a mixture of the two grape colors as well.

Most wines use a blend of different grapes, but for the most part vintners stick to just red or just white varietals. Blouge is, however, far from the first wine style to test out this heterochromatic pairing — it's actually quite traditional for some well-known styles like champagne, syrah, and Côte-Rôtie. In each of these cases, the use of the different varietals leads to more well-rounded wine, each color providing a unique character that can be expertly interwoven to create a final product that is much more than the sum of its parts. It's a good thing, too, because this is a trend that is likely to be on the rise, and not just because of the splash blouge is currently making.