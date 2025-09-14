We Asked A Sommelier What Wines To Bring To A Party (And Which To Avoid)

Planning wine options for a party can be a bit overwhelming if you don't know where to start. Even if you narrow it down to a selection of bottles, there's an endless variety on store shelves, ranging widely in price, quality, and enjoyment. Some wines might be prestigious and well-admired by oenophiles, but fall flat at a party with less wine-savvy folks. Nevertheless, if you include a few diverse options, you'll likely please all your guests without blasting through your budget.

To guide you through your next party supply run and avoid potential pitfalls, we spoke to Canadian sommelier and wine writer Natalie MacLean. MacLean is a published author, hosts a weekly podcast, and regularly updates her website with wine reviews, allowing wine lovers to expand their knowledge in various ways. With her guidance, you'll soon be on your way to creating an exciting and varied wine list that will keep your guests satisfied. Plus, she will almost certainly inspire you to learn more about wine. Read on for MacLean's tips on the best types of wines to serve at a party, and which to avoid.