Reuse Carrot Pulp In Your Baked Goods And Taste The Magic
If you're someone who juices carrots a lot, you might often find yourself with a lot of leftover pulp. It can feel like such a waste to get rid of it all, especially as experts swear by the fiber-packed mush. Known as carrot pumice, scientists have been studying how the byproduct left behind after carrots are juiced could provide all of the nutrients of the vegetable with a much lower impact on the stomach. And the best news is that it can actually be repurposed in some really delicious ways, including in your baked goods.
We spoke about the topic with Los Angeles-based chef and plant-forward nutrition expert Jackie Newgent, who wrote "The Plant-Based Diabetes Cookbook." Newgent, who is also a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist, says that carrot pulp can not only give your baking a nutritional bump, but it can boost flavor. She says, "Think of the carrot pulp as finely grated carrot without excess liquid. You can simply fold it into a batter of choice. Not only will it kick up the fiber, it provides a bit of natural sweetness. Plus, it helps prevent food waste!"
It makes sense when you consider something like a delicious carrot cake — it's tender, earthy, and balanced, all thanks to one humble vegetable. This is because carrots contain a lot of water and a good amount of carbohydrates, which are released when they're cooked, adding moisture and sugar into your batter.
Use carrot pulp to make muffins, breads, and cakes
Carrot pulp does this without overpowering any other flavors, making it perfect for loaves, cakes, or any other dessert you want to try out. Newgent says, "Carrot pulp works particularly well in muffins, quick breads, and even fudgy brownies. It boosts fiber and can provide structure".
However, there is one thing to keep in mind when working with carrot pulp instead of grated carrot. "Since the juice has been extracted, you might need to add a splash of extra oil or culinary liquid to keep the crumb moist," says Newgent. You also might want to use organic carrots or at least make sure they're washed well before juicing as the pulp will contain the skins.
Try it out the next time you want to make a spiced carrot banana bread or zucchini carrot loaf. You could make cinnamon carrot muffins too or try your hand at carrot cake cupcakes, pancakes, donuts, or an easy carrot soufflé. The pulp will work well with pretty much any earthy flavor. Think raisins, nuts, orange, honey and so on. Newgent says, "Carrot pulp pairs beautifully with ginger, cinnamon, orange zest, pecans, walnuts, coconut, and maple syrup." Just start experimenting and find out what recipes you like it best in. After all, it probably was going to be thrown out anyway.