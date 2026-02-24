Reuse Carrot Pulp In Your Baked Goods And Taste The Magic

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're someone who juices carrots a lot, you might often find yourself with a lot of leftover pulp. It can feel like such a waste to get rid of it all, especially as experts swear by the fiber-packed mush. Known as carrot pumice, scientists have been studying how the byproduct left behind after carrots are juiced could provide all of the nutrients of the vegetable with a much lower impact on the stomach. And the best news is that it can actually be repurposed in some really delicious ways, including in your baked goods.

We spoke about the topic with Los Angeles-based chef and plant-forward nutrition expert Jackie Newgent, who wrote "The Plant-Based Diabetes Cookbook." Newgent, who is also a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist, says that carrot pulp can not only give your baking a nutritional bump, but it can boost flavor. She says, "Think of the carrot pulp as finely grated carrot without excess liquid. You can simply fold it into a batter of choice. Not only will it kick up the fiber, it provides a bit of natural sweetness. Plus, it helps prevent food waste!"

It makes sense when you consider something like a delicious carrot cake — it's tender, earthy, and balanced, all thanks to one humble vegetable. This is because carrots contain a lot of water and a good amount of carbohydrates, which are released when they're cooked, adding moisture and sugar into your batter.