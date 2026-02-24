The Burger Technique Alton Brown And In-N-Out Share

You are probably already primed to listen to any advice Alton Brown has for what to put on a burger, but when you know In-N-Out uses the same secret ingredient, it quickly becomes something essential. The all-American burger has been examined from so many angles at this point that you would think there just aren't that many secrets left to explore. But burgers are such a perfect blank canvas that they invite endless tinkering, and almost every celebrity chef has some secret burger ingredient they swear by. And for Alton Brown, that's a simple swipe of yellow mustard.

The real secret of using mustard with your burger isn't using it as a condiment, which is common enough. It's cooking the burger with mustard. Prior to making thin, smash-burger style sliders, as he revealed on his YouTube channel, Brown uses a spatula to smear a thin layer of yellow mustard on one side of the burger, then folds the meat over itself to seal in the mustard before cooking. The punchy condiment ends up seasoning the meat from the inside, adding extra flavor to simple sliders.

In-N-Out also cooks some of its burgers with mustard, but a little differently than Brown does. While the standard burger isn't cooked this way, there are two In-N-Out secret menu items, mustard-grilled and animal-style burgers, where the burger patty gets smeared with mustard on the top side as it cooks. Then, when the patty is flipped over, the second side sears directly in the mustard.