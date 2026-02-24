The Dish Detergent Pods Everyone Should Buy, According To Customers

Some people say you're better off skipping dishwasher pods altogether since they're not eco-friendly with the extra plastic packets, and many products can leave a powdery, undissolved mess on your dishes instead of fully cleaning them. While dishwashing has been proven to save water compared to washing dishes by hand, a balance of effectiveness and sustainability should be considered when it comes to detergent. If you do choose to buy dishwasher pods, it's wise to make sure you're not wasting your money (and the packaging) on an ineffective product.

At Walmart's price of $13.63 per 21-ounce product containing 40 pods (though cost may vary depending on store and location), the pods are significantly more expensive than a bottle of Cascade dishwasher liquid. However, the price is on par with other top-rated convenience pods and gel detergents. For many people, the effectiveness and ease of the product make the price worth it. "It's incredibly affordable and delivers spotless results," one customer wrote in their review of the product.

Another person said that they wouldn't use any other brand, claiming, "Clean every time! Any other brand [I've] used leaves the fragrance behind on the dishes and I can taste it, yuck!" When it comes to dishwashing versus hand-washing, many pods and powders don't do a great job cleaning certain items like glassware. But according to customers, Cascade's dish pods can clean a variety of dishes flawlessly, including those with "stuck-on food."