Bobby Flay Serves Family Comfort With An Eccentric Casserole Dish

It can be a satisfying endeavor to cook a traditional recipe from start to finish, but not everyone has hours on hand to craft specialty dishes. While traditional enchiladas are corn tortillas stuffed with filling and rolled into cylinders, then nestled tightly next to one another and smothered in sauce, Bobby Flay has a casual take on an enchilada casserole that's much less labor-intensive than filling and rolling up those tortillas individually. On an episode of the "Rachel Ray Show," via YouTube, Flay shows Ray how to make chicken, mushroom, and kale enchilada casserole with a recipe that's as flexible as you need it to be.

Flay cooks chopped kale in the pan with some oil and grated cloves of garlic, which lowers the chance of the garlic burning, until it's wilted. Flay explains that he loves kale due to its hardiness and the fact that it's difficult to overcook. In another pan, Flay sautes cremini mushrooms until tender, but he notes that you can use whatever type of mushrooms you prefer, such as portobellos, wild mushrooms, or even shiitakes. Once the mushrooms and kale are both softened and thoroughly cooked, Flay combines them and adds some chopped white onions that have been previously cooked until translucent and tender, citing the need for aromatics in the dish, along with salt and pepper.