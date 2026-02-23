The Hands-Down Best Williams Sonoma Frying Pan, According To Customers

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Williams Sonoma is the place to go for high-quality, upscale cookware. Many of its items are worth their high price tag, though there are plenty of budget-friendly staples worth adding to your collection. Its cookware selection spans both categories.

While Williams Sonoma carries some notably upscale cookware brands, like Le Creuset and Staub, if you're going after value-for-money, one of the best frying pan brands that it sells is All-Clad. It carries the All-Clad's D5 selection as individuals and as sets. These pans are made with five layers of stainless steel and aluminum, are commercial grade, and can be used for everything from roasting to sauteing.

Across comments, reviewers appear to appreciate the quality, durability, and versatility of these pans. "They are great sizes and are the first ones I reach for during every meal prep. Good even heating and very predictable results every time," one reviewer said on the Williams Sonoma website. In another review originally shared on the All-Clad website and re-shared by Williams Sonoma, one reviewer said, "There is nothing that compares to the quality and durability of the D5 series."

It's not just home cooks who love this brand. In an exclusive Chowhound interview with professional chefs about tips for working with stainless-steel cookware, All-Clad was a name that came up again and again, with experts highlighting its performance and presentation.