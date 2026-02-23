The Hands-Down Best Williams Sonoma Frying Pan, According To Customers
Williams Sonoma is the place to go for high-quality, upscale cookware. Many of its items are worth their high price tag, though there are plenty of budget-friendly staples worth adding to your collection. Its cookware selection spans both categories.
While Williams Sonoma carries some notably upscale cookware brands, like Le Creuset and Staub, if you're going after value-for-money, one of the best frying pan brands that it sells is All-Clad. It carries the All-Clad's D5 selection as individuals and as sets. These pans are made with five layers of stainless steel and aluminum, are commercial grade, and can be used for everything from roasting to sauteing.
Across comments, reviewers appear to appreciate the quality, durability, and versatility of these pans. "They are great sizes and are the first ones I reach for during every meal prep. Good even heating and very predictable results every time," one reviewer said on the Williams Sonoma website. In another review originally shared on the All-Clad website and re-shared by Williams Sonoma, one reviewer said, "There is nothing that compares to the quality and durability of the D5 series."
It's not just home cooks who love this brand. In an exclusive Chowhound interview with professional chefs about tips for working with stainless-steel cookware, All-Clad was a name that came up again and again, with experts highlighting its performance and presentation.
Williams Sonoma carries an impressive variety of All-Clad pans and sizes. You'll find 10- and 12-inch ones with lids and deep skillet sets. Every kitchen should have stainless steel pans in it, and if you're chasing reliability and a professional-grade finish, All-Clad is going to be one of the best (albeit priciest) options.
Another great brand that Williams Sonoma carries is Lodge. This cast-iron brand stands in stark contrast to the $250+ Staub that, while it looks nice, is going to give you nearly the same cooking experience. One person called Lodge's offering the "best cast iron pan around," writing in a Williams Sonoma review, "They are pre-seasoned so you can use them right away. Fairly easy to clean and with the Lodge cleaning set it's even easier. I love these things!" Others have said that they use this pan from Williams Sonoma daily and share that it's the perfect size for their cooking needs.
However, one thing that you may want to consider here is its price — and it's the reason it didn't automatically take the title of "top fry pan" here. While it is one of the cheaper cookware brands that Williams Sonoma carries, you can certainly find more affordably priced Lodge cast iron pans at other stores, including Amazon. At the time of writing, the 12-inch classic skillet was listed for $49.95 at Williams Sonoma and $29.90 on Amazon. Perhaps you may be able to get this skillet (along with other Williams Sonoma fry pans) for less at its outlet stores, but you may want to price check vendors if you want to save money while still getting a quality pan.
