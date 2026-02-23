The Old-School McDonald's Breakfast Item Fans Still Want Back

People have been flocking to McDonald's for Big Macs, McNuggets, and crispy "World Famous" fries for decades, but the burger giant has experimented with dozens of other menu items since opening back in 1955. McDonald's has offered everything from spaghetti to soup, but nothing received quite the same level of praise as the McSkillet burrito.

The breakfast special debuted around 2007 and was filled with scrambled eggs, peppers, onions, fried potatoes, two types of melty cheese, and peppery sausage. Down the line, customers were offered a choice of McDonald's breakfast sausage patty, sizzling steak, or southwestern chicken. The flour tortilla was wrapped tightly around the tasty ingredients and then smothered in McDonald's Salsa Roja (another addition to the menu at the time).

They were about three times the size of McDonald's beloved Snack Wrap and much heftier than the basic sausage burrito that was already on the menu at the time. Aside from the more moderately sized burrito, Mickey D's breakfast menu mainly consisted of egg sandwiches, hot cakes, and hash browns at that point, and the protein-packed burrito offered something new and substantial at the Golden Arches. It immediately stood out among diners for its hefty size and homemade taste. As much as fans adored the early 2000s breakfast burrito, its existence was short-lived.