Why Tequila In The Freezer Is A Bigger Mistake Than You Think

Tequila's reputation takes a hit as the shot du jour at college parties. But quality tequila is a completely different animal. If you've never had a good dram, you really should: it tastes like pure agave, with extra notes of citrus, pepper, and vanilla if it's aged. Sip it neat, or mix it into a margarita or a zesty paloma cocktail — whatever you do, the first taste's going to be a revelation. Just one warning: once you find a bottle you love, keep it at room temperature.

If you freeze tequila it'll instantly fall apart. It only mutes your tequila by suppressing the aroma and flattening the flavor. All of the delicate flavor notes completely disappear, and you're left with nothing but a chilling cold as the stinging alcohol makes its way down your esophagus. Great if you want to make a college-style punishment shot that's easier to down by washing out the harsh alcohol — not if you'd like to enjoy the liquor itself.

The muting effect of the freezer is especially ruinous for the quality of a good, aged tequila like a reposado or añejo. They've more complexity to lose. The freeze would strip away everything that makes these drinks special, from the oak notes, spice, and depth. You're left with something blunt, with none of the sophistication. This is why freezing an expensive, quality bottle is a horrible mistake: you're basically freezing away the money.