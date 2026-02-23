Why Tequila In The Freezer Is A Bigger Mistake Than You Think
Tequila's reputation takes a hit as the shot du jour at college parties. But quality tequila is a completely different animal. If you've never had a good dram, you really should: it tastes like pure agave, with extra notes of citrus, pepper, and vanilla if it's aged. Sip it neat, or mix it into a margarita or a zesty paloma cocktail — whatever you do, the first taste's going to be a revelation. Just one warning: once you find a bottle you love, keep it at room temperature.
If you freeze tequila it'll instantly fall apart. It only mutes your tequila by suppressing the aroma and flattening the flavor. All of the delicate flavor notes completely disappear, and you're left with nothing but a chilling cold as the stinging alcohol makes its way down your esophagus. Great if you want to make a college-style punishment shot that's easier to down by washing out the harsh alcohol — not if you'd like to enjoy the liquor itself.
The muting effect of the freezer is especially ruinous for the quality of a good, aged tequila like a reposado or añejo. They've more complexity to lose. The freeze would strip away everything that makes these drinks special, from the oak notes, spice, and depth. You're left with something blunt, with none of the sophistication. This is why freezing an expensive, quality bottle is a horrible mistake: you're basically freezing away the money.
Here's the best way to store a bottle of tequila
Tequila isn't demanding when it comes to storage. You don't need a specialized chiller — just a cool, dark place with stable temperatures around 59 to 68 degrees Fahrenheit. That'll protect the liquor from the two most common causes for tequila that's gone bad: oxidation and evaporation. But before you close the pantry door, make sure the bottle stays upright, not on its side. The strong alcohol content can corrode the cork, and if you leave it long enough, it will degrade and start leaking.
If you follow all these rules, an unopened bottle of tequila will last you forever. On the other hand, opened tequilas need different treatment since they've already been exposed to oxygen. Unlike wine, though, once the cork is popped, you still have quite a long time to use it up — about a year, to be exact. Beyond this, it's still drinkable, just with much-diminished flavor and aroma. Tequila never really expires in the traditional sense, but, for best enjoyment, you want to keep it in peak condition.
See? Tequila isn't really a needy liquor. Simply follow a couple of rules — and don't throw it into the freezer — and you can enjoy the spirit of Mexico for literal years to come.