Make Jell-O Shots More Sophisticated With This Clever Addition
Has there ever been a party that couldn't be improved with Jell-O shots? Even if you're way past your early twenties these little slurps of fun will always be welcome. But if you want to make sure these are the best Jell-O shots ever, all you need are some pitted maraschino cherries with stalks to up your Jell-O shot game and give party goers an experience they won't soon forget. Unless they have too many Jell-O shots.
The key to this recipe is to use cherries that have a stem attached. You're going to be using that stem as a little handle. You could serve these in tiny plastic cups, or advance to the head of the class by prepping a tray with evenly spaced cherries inside and then covering them with liquid Jell-O. After the Jell-O sets, the idea is to cut it into perfect cubes, each with a cherry inside but that can be picked up by the stem.
You can prepare these just like you would any other Jell-O shots. All you really need to do is make sure the cherry is upright and the fruity part is covered completely with the Jell-O, leaving enough stem sticking out that it can be held on to. Obviously cherry is a great flavor to use for the Jell-O itself, but contrasting flavors also work. Lime, for instance, or orange. You could get really creative and add some twists. There's a whole world of artisanal Jell-O shots out there to inspire you.
Embed a cherry in Jell-O shots for easy pick up
Depending on the atmosphere you're preparing for, it's easy enough to make this a more sophisticated Jell-O shot than the kind you find at a college party. You don't need to use the little plastic shot glasses and an artificially red package of Jell-O to make it happen. Instead, take a more refined approach.
Use unflavored gelatin powder and mix in your own flavors to make a unique shot people aren't expecting. Lychee juice as a base provides a sweet, slightly floral twist that offers a delightful surprise. It also means you'll have clear Jell-O shots with that bright red cherry encased inside, which makes a great visual. Pomegranate juice is another fun twist for a bright, tart taste that contrasts a super sweet maraschino cherry. A little sugar goes a long way in making it sweet, sour, and unexpected.
You can double down on the cherry theme by using cherry juice or cherry flavored vodka with cherry Jell-O. And you could go all out and make Champagne Jell-O shots, or give your wobbly shots a creamy upgrade. Add a small bit of grenadine to amp up the red color, and these will be even more visually stunning. Throw in an unexpected twist by using a chocolate vodka for a chocolate-cherry Jell-O shot. You could even inject the cherry with a little chocolate syrup beforehand for a surprise when partygoers bite down. Get creative and you'll be the life of the next party, at least until the cherries run out.