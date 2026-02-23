Make Jell-O Shots More Sophisticated With This Clever Addition

Has there ever been a party that couldn't be improved with Jell-O shots? Even if you're way past your early twenties these little slurps of fun will always be welcome. But if you want to make sure these are the best Jell-O shots ever, all you need are some pitted maraschino cherries with stalks to up your Jell-O shot game and give party goers an experience they won't soon forget. Unless they have too many Jell-O shots.

The key to this recipe is to use cherries that have a stem attached. You're going to be using that stem as a little handle. You could serve these in tiny plastic cups, or advance to the head of the class by prepping a tray with evenly spaced cherries inside and then covering them with liquid Jell-O. After the Jell-O sets, the idea is to cut it into perfect cubes, each with a cherry inside but that can be picked up by the stem.

You can prepare these just like you would any other Jell-O shots. All you really need to do is make sure the cherry is upright and the fruity part is covered completely with the Jell-O, leaving enough stem sticking out that it can be held on to. Obviously cherry is a great flavor to use for the Jell-O itself, but contrasting flavors also work. Lime, for instance, or orange. You could get really creative and add some twists. There's a whole world of artisanal Jell-O shots out there to inspire you.