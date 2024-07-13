Give Jell-O Shots A Creamy Upgrade With A Layer Of Condensed Milk

Long associated with college parties, Jell-O shots are little cups of sticky goo haphazardly balanced with vodka and hard to actually shoot. But more recently, they've been enjoying not just a comeback, but a glow-up. Today's artisanal Jell-O shots are a way to experiment with shapes, colors, and flavors, and really wow the guests at your next get-together.

With that in mind, we've found one of our new favorite Jell-O shot game-changers. Condensed milk can provide a more complex texture and flavor profile, instantly upgrading this onetime kegger staple to a grown-up crowd-pleaser. This adds an element of creaminess, which, with other fruity Jell-O's, would result in a creamsicle-like experience.

The key here is layering, if you want distinctive bright and fruity notes mingling with sweet and creamy ones — not to mention a wow-factor visual effect. You'd pick one or two Jell-O packets in different fruit flavors. Let's say you're working with two fruit Jell-O's, plus a creamy layer in between. Make your first fruity Jell-O the way you would with any other Jell-O shot and use it to fill plastic shot cups a third of the way. Let that firm up in the fridge for an hour. Meanwhile, make the creamy layer with 7 ounces of condensed milk, a packet of unflavored gelatin, and ¾ cup of hot water. Layer that in and let that refrigerate for an hour while you make your final (fruity) layer.