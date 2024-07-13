Give Jell-O Shots A Creamy Upgrade With A Layer Of Condensed Milk
Long associated with college parties, Jell-O shots are little cups of sticky goo haphazardly balanced with vodka and hard to actually shoot. But more recently, they've been enjoying not just a comeback, but a glow-up. Today's artisanal Jell-O shots are a way to experiment with shapes, colors, and flavors, and really wow the guests at your next get-together.
With that in mind, we've found one of our new favorite Jell-O shot game-changers. Condensed milk can provide a more complex texture and flavor profile, instantly upgrading this onetime kegger staple to a grown-up crowd-pleaser. This adds an element of creaminess, which, with other fruity Jell-O's, would result in a creamsicle-like experience.
The key here is layering, if you want distinctive bright and fruity notes mingling with sweet and creamy ones — not to mention a wow-factor visual effect. You'd pick one or two Jell-O packets in different fruit flavors. Let's say you're working with two fruit Jell-O's, plus a creamy layer in between. Make your first fruity Jell-O the way you would with any other Jell-O shot and use it to fill plastic shot cups a third of the way. Let that firm up in the fridge for an hour. Meanwhile, make the creamy layer with 7 ounces of condensed milk, a packet of unflavored gelatin, and ¾ cup of hot water. Layer that in and let that refrigerate for an hour while you make your final (fruity) layer.
Other ways to make and enjoy creamy Jell-O shots
It's always a good idea to have a non-alcoholic batch at parties for those not imbibing and, of course, for kids. You can leave out the booze all together by swapping out the vodka for that much more water.
Whether you make alcoholic Jell-O shots, alcohol-free versions, or both, there is plenty of inspiration for adding condensed milk or other ingredients that would create a silkier consistency. Around the holidays, it's hard to imagine anything more festive than snow-white Jell-O shots with a creamy, pepperminty taste, which you can achieve with peppermint vodka, plain gelatin, water, and condensed milk. This is an example of an unlayered, all-around creamy creation, but you can also mix up a cherry Jell-O layer to work in for a candy cane-inspired finish.
Or you can play up that creamsicle effect with actual creamsicle Jell-O shots. Make these with sweetened condensed milk, orange juice, orange Jell-O, vanilla vodka, and water.
Alternatively, you can work with Jell-O pudding for a creamy finish. To make sophisticated and delicious pistachio-amaretto Jell-O shots, use pistachio pudding mix, amaretto liquor, milk, and chopped pistachios as a garnish. A dollop of whipped cream can further enhance the dessert quality of these and any other Jell-O shots.
For never-ending fresh ideas, just think about the best differently flavored vodkas. Consider what fruit Jell-Os would work with what, and then what could use a luxurious creamy kick.