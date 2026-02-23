Ditch The Fryer: Make Wings Just As Crispy In The Oven

There are some foods that one can never hope to make as well in the oven as they could with a fryer — but wings aren't one of them. Despite not being battered or breaded, the best wings are still perfectly crackly on the outside to provide a pleasing textural contrast to the tender meat. At your favorite bar, this is normally done quickly and easily by deep frying. While it's definitely possible to do that at home and make restaurant-quality wings, some people are tentative about deep frying on their stovetop, or they just don't want to deal with the mess and gallons of oil. If you're one of those people, all you need is baking powder.

It's the kind of chicken wing hack that sounds too good to be true, but simply tossing wings with baking powder or adding it to a dry rub can produce crispy, craggily chicken wings that are every bit as good as fried. This works because baking powder raises the pH of the chicken skin. When the pH level of any food is raised, amino acids become more likely to react with sugars. This accelerates the browning process known as the Maillard reaction, and leads to both more flavor and a crunchier texture. With the threshold for browning lowered, you don't need the same intensity of heat to get the same result, so you can achieve crispy baked chicken wings in the oven.