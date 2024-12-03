How Long To Cook Chicken Wings For Crispy, Juicy Results

Crispy chicken wings are one of the most appealing simple comfort foods, and yet they can be elusive for a home cook. Getting the perfectly cooked crunchy chicken skin and juicy interior is usually the domain of restaurants, where chicken wings are deep fried to achieve that ideal result. Frying is certainly an option at home, but it's a messy one that means a lot of work and equipment that might be outside the realm of the normal home kitchen. Baking is the other alternative, yet that can lead to either soggy wings, or crispy outsides and dry meat. So Tasting Table reached out to chef Bradley Borchardt, a strategic account chef for Cargill Protein, to ask the best way to cook chicken wings at home for those juicy, crunchy results.

Chef Borchardt recommended a nice, balanced approach that requires precision, but should be easy for anyone to replicate at home: "400 degrees [Fahrenheit] until internal temperature is 175 degrees and then let rest for 10 minutes before eating." According to Borchardt, cooking at this temperature means your wings are done in "approximately 30 minutes," but to be certain they're perfect you should "use an instant read thermometer to make sure you get to the correct temperature." Cook time for chicken wings can vary quite a bit depending on their size, so while you might want to just go with your gut, a thermometer really is essential when making crispy baked wings.