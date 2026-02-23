Not Aldi Or Trader Joe's: The Pennsylvania Grocery Chain That Has Cheaper Groceries
Trader Joe's and Aldi often come head-to-head in comparisons of countless products. And there are plenty of things that we've found that Aldi does better than Trader Joe's and vice versa. But these two battling grocery stores aren't the only rivals when it comes to finding the cheapest grocery stores. There's a Pennsylvania grocery chain that has cheaper groceries than Aldi or Trader Joe's.
While some of the most affordable grocery stores in the U.S. are chains that span nearly every state, if you're lucky enough to live in Pennsylvania or Virginia, Sharp Shopper is the biggest bargain you'll find. According to the chain's website, Sharp Shopper is a grocery outlet that is able to offer products at ridiculously low prices due to "closeouts from the grocery industry." Closeouts entail products that would otherwise be discarded due to overproduction, defective packaging, damage, and unsold seasonal items set to expire.
Sharp Shopper carries many famous name brands along with bulk items like cheese and deli meats. Many of the products you can find at Sharp Shopper overlap with Aldi and Trader Joe's stock. And the price comparisons are staggering. For example, Trader Joe's sells sliced Muenster cheese for $4.49 for 12 ounces, while a whole pound of sliced Muenster at Sharp Shopper is $2.09. Aldi sells a 32-ounce carton of Good Belly pomegranate blackberry probiotic juice for $4.39, while you can get the same product for 99 cents at Sharp Shopper.
Trader Joe's vs Aldi: plot twist
Sharp Shopper beats out both Trader Joe's and Aldi in price comparisons of similar or the same products to an astounding extent. Many products are more than half the price at Sharp Shopper than they are at Aldi or Trader Joe's. But, Sharp Shopper is nowhere near as widespread as these national competitors. Consequently, Trader Joe's and Aldi beat Sharp Shopper on the availability and accessibility front by a long shot. And you can still find foods like canned goods and mac and cheese for a dollar or less at Aldi and countless frozen foods at Trader Joe's for under $5.
If you happen to have Aldi and Trader Joe's in your city or town, you might be wondering which grocery store is better for your wallet and tastes. What you might not know, however, is that Trader Joe's and Aldi are connected. Trader Joe's is a subsidiary of Aldi Nord. By acquiring Trader Joe's in 1970, Aldi was able to cross over from its sole presence in Germany and Europe to the U.S. So, while the competition is fierce between the two grocery chains, they're more like competitive siblings.
That said, there are certain things that Aldi does better than Trader Joe's and vice versa. For example, Aldi has better produce and more mainstream staples and necessities, while Trader Joe's has very unique, niche snacks, dips, and seasonal products you won't find anywhere else, along with a stellar selection of frozen meals.