Not Aldi Or Trader Joe's: The Pennsylvania Grocery Chain That Has Cheaper Groceries

Trader Joe's and Aldi often come head-to-head in comparisons of countless products. And there are plenty of things that we've found that Aldi does better than Trader Joe's and vice versa. But these two battling grocery stores aren't the only rivals when it comes to finding the cheapest grocery stores. There's a Pennsylvania grocery chain that has cheaper groceries than Aldi or Trader Joe's.

While some of the most affordable grocery stores in the U.S. are chains that span nearly every state, if you're lucky enough to live in Pennsylvania or Virginia, Sharp Shopper is the biggest bargain you'll find. According to the chain's website, Sharp Shopper is a grocery outlet that is able to offer products at ridiculously low prices due to "closeouts from the grocery industry." Closeouts entail products that would otherwise be discarded due to overproduction, defective packaging, damage, and unsold seasonal items set to expire.

Sharp Shopper carries many famous name brands along with bulk items like cheese and deli meats. Many of the products you can find at Sharp Shopper overlap with Aldi and Trader Joe's stock. And the price comparisons are staggering. For example, Trader Joe's sells sliced Muenster cheese for $4.49 for 12 ounces, while a whole pound of sliced Muenster at Sharp Shopper is $2.09. Aldi sells a 32-ounce carton of Good Belly pomegranate blackberry probiotic juice for $4.39, while you can get the same product for 99 cents at Sharp Shopper.