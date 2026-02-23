The Destin Pizza Spot Where You Can Find New York-Style Slices In Florida
When you think of New York-style pizza with a uniquely thin, chewy crust, Florida's Gulf Coast is probably not the first place that comes to mind. But perhaps it should. On the panhandle of the Sunshine State, there's a locally owned and operated pizzeria that specializes in New York-style pies: Graffiti Pizza in Destin, Florida.
Offering patrons a sports bar vibe with an artsy twist, the restaurant is dotted with televisions and boasts a full bar outside. It's a great spot to watch your favorite sports team or check out the bold decor while grubbing down on any number of pizzas. There are standard options like cheese, pepperoni, veggie, margherita, or supreme, or fancier pies like the Maui Wowie, which features ham, bacon, pineapple, and jalapeños, or the pickle and ranch covered Pickle Rick pizza. The venue also features special Flavor of the Month pies, and all of its pizzas come on scratch-made dough.
In addition to the pizzas listed on the menu, which are sold by the slice or in 16-inch or 20-inch pies, Graffiti Pizza has salads, stromboli, wings, and breads for its customers. And, you can customize your own pizza to your liking with your preferred ingredients.
What Graffiti Pizza customers say on social media
On Reddit, users have applauded the New York-style pizza at Graffiti Pizza, with one user stating that the restaurant "has good NY style pizza." Someone else said they enjoyed its crust, and another person said its other location in Pensacola, which is about an hour away, was "awesome." Meanwhile, on Facebook, there have been mixed reviews. Although one person said that Graffiti had "very good pizza, great owner, [and] staff," and another said the pizzeria was "definitely near the top of the list for our area," others suggested they were "underwhelmed" and described the pizza as average. "Way too loud and echoing noise," one commenter stated.
That said, the general consensus seems to be that Graffiti offers a good rendition of New York-style pizza. "That was some good a** pizza to me," someone noted on Facebook, as another person wrote, "It was big, tasteful, and cooked just right."
While New York may be the home of the best thin-crust pizza there is, there are plenty of pizzerias outside of the state that are worth visiting for a slice of NY-style pie.