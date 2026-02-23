The Best Aldi Park Street Deli Prepared Meat By Far Is A Thai Staple
Aldi's Park Street Deli line of dishes offers pre-cooked and seasoned meat, quick-to-prepare main dishes that make dinner a breeze. And there are all sorts of cuisines represented. From BBQ pulled pork to chicken fajitas, Aldi Park Street Deli meats offer super tasty options. But which one ranked the best on our list of Aldi Park Street Deli prepared meats?
Out of 11 offerings, Tasting Table ranked the Thai Coconut Chicken as the best-tasting of all the Aldi Park Street Deli meats. The Coconut Chicken is described as "grilled boneless, skinless chicken thigh meat in a tangy, Thai-inspired coconut sauce." Our reviewer said it was a bit of a sleeper hit, as it didn't look too appetizing. But the taste more than made up for its appearance.
"The aroma of coconut was tantalizing, and the chicken thighs were able to carry that coconut essence all the way through," our taster wrote. "What really drives the dish, though, is the red curry paste. It's packed with ingredients like lemongrass, coriander root, shallot, garlic, and other spices, and is responsible for the bold color and flavor." Aldi is known for its affordable pantry staples, and this Thai Coconut Chicken is no exception. Selling for about $7, there's no doubt that this dish is worth a try.
Fans go loco for Coconut Chicken from Aldi
Our reviewer is not alone. Aldi fans can't get enough of the Thai Coconut Chicken. "This is mine and my husband's FAVORITE!" one Reddit user wrote very enthusiastically. "I could drink the sauce. We serve it over some rice and sometimes toss broccoli in!" One Reddit user was specifically impressed by the chicken itself, noting its surprisingly high quality taste for an unassuming heat-and-eat meal.
Yet another explained that not only is the Thai Coconut Chicken delicious, but it's also cost-effective: "I love these too and I can usually stretch it for three meals, sometimes four, so it's very budget-friendly." And this wasn't the only person who said that with some rice and veggies on the side, the coconut chicken could last for several meals. With portions like that, you can add this to the list of family-sized meals you can make for $10 or less at Aldi. So if it's your first time at Aldi or your 50th and you're looking to take advantage of its extremely affordable prepared meal options, the Thai Coconut Chicken is definitely worth it.