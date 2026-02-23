The Best Aldi Park Street Deli Prepared Meat By Far Is A Thai Staple

Aldi's Park Street Deli line of dishes offers pre-cooked and seasoned meat, quick-to-prepare main dishes that make dinner a breeze. And there are all sorts of cuisines represented. From BBQ pulled pork to chicken fajitas, Aldi Park Street Deli meats offer super tasty options. But which one ranked the best on our list of Aldi Park Street Deli prepared meats?

Out of 11 offerings, Tasting Table ranked the Thai Coconut Chicken as the best-tasting of all the Aldi Park Street Deli meats. The Coconut Chicken is described as "grilled boneless, skinless chicken thigh meat in a tangy, Thai-inspired coconut sauce." Our reviewer said it was a bit of a sleeper hit, as it didn't look too appetizing. But the taste more than made up for its appearance.

"The aroma of coconut was tantalizing, and the chicken thighs were able to carry that coconut essence all the way through," our taster wrote. "What really drives the dish, though, is the red curry paste. It's packed with ingredients like lemongrass, coriander root, shallot, garlic, and other spices, and is responsible for the bold color and flavor." Aldi is known for its affordable pantry staples, and this Thai Coconut Chicken is no exception. Selling for about $7, there's no doubt that this dish is worth a try.