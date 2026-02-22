11 Best Food Spots Outside Denver Worth The Drive

There's plenty to experience in Denver, Colorado. You can take in spectacular mountain vistas while sipping cocktails on a RiNo rooftop, or headbang at one of the city's many music venues. You could visit one of the phenomenal museums, explore the stunning Union Station, or even soak in a hot tub filled with hops, herbs, and barley at Oakwell Beer Spa. Plus, if you're a foodie, you're in for a treat.

Denver's food scene has improved astronomically as the city's population has steadily climbed over the last decade. Though Denver lacks a reputation as a true "foodie city," it's still home to countless restaurants serving delicious dishes. However, the Mile High City is just a jumping-off point. I've lived in Denver since 2018, and not once has a visiting friend or family member wanted to spend their whole trip within the city limits.

There's so much to do outside Denver, and some of the Centennial State's best bites require leaving the state capital. Through a combination of personal experience, recommendations from foodie friends, and online reviews, I've compiled a list of great dining spots, ranging between 30 minutes and two hours away from the city. Whether you're looking for a spot of lunch en route to your final destination or you're on the hunt for a killer burger and don't mind road-tripping, here are 11 awesome restaurants outside Denver that easily justify the gas money.