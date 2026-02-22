11 Best Food Spots Outside Denver Worth The Drive
There's plenty to experience in Denver, Colorado. You can take in spectacular mountain vistas while sipping cocktails on a RiNo rooftop, or headbang at one of the city's many music venues. You could visit one of the phenomenal museums, explore the stunning Union Station, or even soak in a hot tub filled with hops, herbs, and barley at Oakwell Beer Spa. Plus, if you're a foodie, you're in for a treat.
Denver's food scene has improved astronomically as the city's population has steadily climbed over the last decade. Though Denver lacks a reputation as a true "foodie city," it's still home to countless restaurants serving delicious dishes. However, the Mile High City is just a jumping-off point. I've lived in Denver since 2018, and not once has a visiting friend or family member wanted to spend their whole trip within the city limits.
There's so much to do outside Denver, and some of the Centennial State's best bites require leaving the state capital. Through a combination of personal experience, recommendations from foodie friends, and online reviews, I've compiled a list of great dining spots, ranging between 30 minutes and two hours away from the city. Whether you're looking for a spot of lunch en route to your final destination or you're on the hunt for a killer burger and don't mind road-tripping, here are 11 awesome restaurants outside Denver that easily justify the gas money.
Bud's Cafe & Bar (Sedalia)
Located just 35 minutes outside Denver, the sleepy town of Sedalia is home to one of Colorado's best-kept secrets: Bud's Cafe & Bar. This no-frills, blink-and-you'll-miss-it dive has been serving up some of the best burgers in the state — some may argue, in the country — since Bud Hebert opened its doors in 1948. Bud's has switched hands a few times, but it's remained a cherished staple of the tight-knit Sedalia community.
Little about Bud's has changed since it first opened, including the cash-only policy and the fact that the restaurant only serves a handful of items – cold drinks, crispy fries, and some of the Rockies' juiciest burgers. Ranging in price from $4 to $8, the burgers are as straight-shootin' as can be. Choose between one patty or two, with American cheese or without, and add ketchup, mustard, pickles, and onions — there's not a drop of truffle oil to be found.
A simple, delicious burger is always a thing of beauty, but why is Bud's so highly acclaimed? As the Hispanic Restaurant Association put it, "What makes it so special? The perfect meat-to-bun ratio and that distinctive sear that can only come from equipment seasoned by tens of thousands of burgers past." Bud's Cafe is well worth the drive, whether you're headed toward Sedalia or not.
(303) 688-9967
5453 Manhart St, Sedalia, CO 80135
Flagstaff House (Boulder)
Jaw-dropping vistas aren't a prerequisite for an excellent dining experience, but they sure don't hurt. There are ample restaurants with stunning mountain views to be found around Colorado, and Boulder's Flagstaff House arguably tops them all. Just a 40-minute drive from Denver, Flagstaff House perches nonchalantly at an elevation of 6,000 feet above sea level. The structure was originally built as a summer cabin nearly 100 years ago; today, its outdoor terraces and floor-to-ceiling windows offer sweeping, panoramic views of Boulder and the surrounding foothills.
Flagstaff House's accolades are almost too numerous to count. Notably, its 16,000-bottle wine cellar has earned the restaurant a highly coveted spot on the prestigious Wine Spectator Grand Award List every year since 1983. The menu changes almost daily, featuring scratch-made, locally sourced, seasonally inspired plates crafted with the utmost care and precision.
For a full dining experience, patrons are guided to the chef's tasting menu — a five-course meal with several options per course. Dine on tantalizing dishes like baby beets finished with fennel, orange, pretzel, and goat cheese; Hudson Valley duck with banana, waffle, sesame, and foie gras; or a gorgeous rack of Colorado lamb, served with white beans, Brussels sprouts, and pomegranate. Anyone searching for a Michelin-caliber meal will find the unparalleled views, impeccable service, and best-in-class fare at Flagstaff House worth every penny.
(303) 442-4640
1138 Flagstaff Rd, Boulder, CO 80302
Bird & Jim (Estes Park)
Home to the infamous Stanley Hotel from "The Shining" and offering easy access to Rocky Mountain National Park, Estes Park is an excellent destination for film buffs and nature lovers alike. A scenic 90-minute drive from Denver, the bustling mountain town offers some marvelous dining options, and one of the absolute best places to eat in Estes Park is Bird & Jim.
Hip and contemporary yet grounded in log cabin vibes, Bird & Jim couples bespoke, homegrown, biodynamic fare with an array of boutique beverages. It's refreshingly unpompous New American cuisine with a Colorado twist. The restaurant's moniker stems from folklore surrounding 19th-century Scottish explorer Isabella Bird and her fabled local guide, "Mountain Jim," whose intrepid spirits and love for the land serve as inspiration for the restaurant's founders.
Bird & Jim rustles up grub fit for a king from locally sourced ingredients while drawing heavily from the changing seasons. Appetizers like smoked pheasant chowder or pork belly sliders with kimchi are a great place to start. The BLT, elevated with peach wood-smoked bacon, dill caper aioli, and a pretzel bun, is not to be missed; nor is the behemothic Mountain Jim burger or the wild game meatloaf. Round out the meal with one of Bird & Jim's wine selections, an invigorating draft brewski, or an artisanal cocktail.
(970) 586-9832
915 Moraine Ave, Estes Park, CO 80517
Mac Nation Cafe (Indian Hills)
From cafeteria Kraft to truffle-and-lobster mac, people love macaroni and cheese — but is that love strong enough to sustain an entire restaurant? In the case of Mac Nation Cafe, the answer is a resounding yes. Mac Nation opened its doors in Indian Hills, a pint-sized mountain town about 30 minutes' drive from Denver, in 2015. The cabin-chic haunt has a hippie-esque feel, with plentiful outdoor seating, an open kitchen, and frequent live music. More importantly, Mac Nation serves a mind-boggling array of avant-garde takes on classic mac and cheese.
The House Mac consists of noodles smothered in house-made cheese sauce and a cheddar-mozzarella blend. Diners can opt to build their own bowl, but Mac Nation's smorgasbord of custom creations is far more fun. The majority are city- or state-inspired: The Colorado is gussied up with pork green chile and cotija cheese; the St. Louis stars dry-rubbed baby back ribs; and the New Orleans is dressed to the nines with andouille sausage, shrimp, peppers, and onions. Flights allow diners to sample three or six smaller pasta portions, and there's an extensive lineup of sandwiches, salads, and wraps. After a day of hiking Mount Falcon, a pit stop at Mac Nation for a cold beer and a mac-and-cheese flight is a no-brainer.
(303) 974-5030
5510 Parmalee Gulch Rd, Indian Hills, CO 80454
Manna Restaurant (Castle Rock)
Food and health are inexorably intertwined, yet hospital food is often just a step above what one might expect to be served in hell. AdventHealth aims to break the mold by bringing fine dining to a Colorado hospital. Manna is a full-service restaurant located in the lobby of AdventHealth Hospital in Castle Rock, about a 30-minute drive from Denver. As a nonprofit organization, Manna's staff is employed by the hospital, and the restaurant's earnings are reinvested right back into AdventHealth. You don't have to be ill or injured to eat at Manna — the vast majority of diners are regular patrons — but the kitchen also provides room-service-style meals for patients, with chefs tailoring dishes to suit individual nutritional needs and preferences.
An on-site vegetable garden ensures that fresh, local, and seasonal ingredients are used wherever possible. The ever-rotating menu, on the other hand, is globally inspired. As Operations Manager Dan Skay told Thirst Colorado, "We kind of look everywhere, not just America ... The world is our palate; what can we put there?" This worldly philosophy is exhibited on the menu in the form of inventive dishes like birria ramen, mole short ribs, wood-fired pizza, and miso salmon. Manna doesn't serve alcohol, but with its singular premise and phenomenal food, the restaurant is well worth the drive from Denver.
(720) 455-3664
2350 Meadows Blvd, Castle Rock, CO 80109
Wayne's Smoke Shack (Superior)
While Colorado isn't necessarily known for having its own regional style of BBQ, social media pages dedicated to Denver's food scene still see some fierce debates over who serves the area's coolest 'cue. Despite being located more than a half-hour drive from the city, one haunt consistently crops up as a frontrunner: Wayne's Smoke Shack in Superior. Given that Texas is one of the top states represented in Denver's transplant population, this is little surprise — Wayne's has specialized in Texas-style BBQ since Texas-born founder Wayne Shelnutt opened the business in 2013.
The galvanic aroma of post oak and smoked meat is palpable from outside. Shelnutt personally seasons all meat with a high-quality house-made dry rub before it's smoked, sliced, and sold by the pound. Brisket is undeniably king: Westword's Mark Antonation rhapsodized, "The seasoning on the brisket is simple and the time in the smoker is long, creating a coffee-hued bark with a bite of black pepper over a pink smoke ring." Candied pork belly, slow-smoked chicken quarters, and burnt-end sausages are also star attractions. Sides include standards like green chile mac and cheese, zesty coleslaw, and creamy garlic mashed potatoes. Wayne's is only open on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. or until meat sells out — a frequent occurrence — so arriving early is essential.
(303) 554-5319
406 Center Dr, Superior, CO 80027
Big B's Soup & Grilled Cheese (Idaho Springs)
Though rarely viewed as a destination in and of itself, Idaho Springs — a once-prominent mining town right off Interstate-70, about 40 minutes from Denver — has a jolly, old-timey Western aesthetic. Visitors have their pick of restaurants, but since its inception in 2019, Big B's has been slinging some of the best soups and sandwiches that Colorado has to offer.
A neighborhood feel prevails in the small space, where diners are met with a mural depicting a Jesus-like figure. Big B's unofficial mascot, Cheesus Crust, is claimed to be "son of the Virgin Dairy, the melty messiah sent to unite the world's bread with its cheese — one glorious grilled sandwich at a time."
Scratch-made soups and gourmet sandwiches are the name of the game. "Biblical Sammies" include The Cheesus — a triple-decker stuffed with mozzarella and tomato soup; Big Papa, loaded with mesquite-smoked pulled pork, raspberry chipotle BBQ sauce, cheddar, cream cheese, and candied jalapeños; and Big Islander, dressed with pineapple-mango-jalapeño salsa, pepper jack, and avocado (Doritos and hot honey optional). Six soups are available — "God-Sent" pork green chile, fire-roasted tomato artichoke, and tomato basil are always on the menu, along with three rotating options. Don't sleep on the ranch bar — a genius spread of ranch dressings, including funky flavors like jalapeño horseradish, raspberry chipotle BBQ, and dill.
(303) 481-8211
2448 Colorado Blvd, Idaho Springs, CO 80452
Lebowski's Taproom (Colorado Springs)
An hour's drive from Denver, Colorado Springs' food scene offers some real hidden gems. Take Lebowski's Taproom, an unassuming taproom and eatery. It's housed in a strip mall and themed around the cult-favorite flick, "The Big Lebowski," with homages like sunglasses and bowling balls tucked into every nook and cranny. It's tough to stay afloat in the bar and restaurant industry, and eccentric, themed eateries can be a gamble — the food and drinks must be tantalizing enough to entice customers back for more than the initial gimmick. On this front, Lebowski's Taproom absolutely delivers.
Though primarily branded as a taproom, the food is top-tier, elevated pub dining that hits the spot perfectly after a day exploring the Garden of the Gods or the mysterious Glen Eyrie Castle. The "Lebowski" theme continues on the menu: there's a hand-breaded "Nihilist" cheese sticks appetizer; "The Bunny," a toasted sandwich with Brie, Swiss, raspberry jam, and bacon; and "The Walter," a mammoth burger slathered with peanut butter and jalapeño jam. In addition to a healthy craft beer selection, the cocktail menu is a love letter to the White Russian – the signature drink of the film's titular character – with fun add-ons like Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Coco Puffs, and banana liqueur. The dude abides, indeed.
(719) 374-4987
3240 Centennial Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80907
Frasca Food & Wine (Boulder)
Despite a large student population, there are some significant factors differentiating Boulder from typical "college towns," one of them being the omnipresence of fine dining restaurants. In addition to the aforementioned Flagstaff House, Frasca Food & Wine is an excellent option for an elevated culinary experience. Occupying prime real estate on vibrant, historic Pearl Street, Frasca has made quite a name for itself in its 22-year run, earning two Michelin stars, numerous James Beard Awards, and cropping up on countless "best of" lists. The restaurant is centered around the cuisine of the Friuli-Venezia Giulia region in northeast Italy, as well as the concept of the "frasca," an informal rendezvous spot where farmers of old would break bread with friends and family.
Friuli is one of Italy's top wine regions, a fact reflected in Frasca's diverse wine menu and its employment of a Master Sommelier. Billed squarely as a restaurant for special occasions, a dedication to quality in terms of both physical offerings and service is apparent — Frasca offers only 36 precious reservations per night and limits parties to eight diners. Patrons may opt for Quattro Piatti, a four-course meal with two to three options per course, or the Friulano tasting menu, a set menu consisting of nine courses. Both menus spotlight elegant takes on Friuli-inspired Italian fare. From fegato di anatra with foie gras mousse and golden raisins to rana pescatrice with monkfish, sea buckthorn, and winter squash; to ruota di tartufo with carob flour, black truffle, and egg yolk, it's incredibly tough to go wrong at Frasca.
(303) 442-6966
1738 Pearl St, Boulder, CO 80302
Rootstalk (Breckenridge)
Just an hour-and-a-half drive from Denver, one Breckenridge restaurant aims to annihilate the stereotype that there's no top-tier dining in ski towns. Rootstalk was founded by James Beard Award "Best Chef: Mountain" winner Matt Vawter, a Breck native who cut his teeth in the culinary world at Denver's Fruition and Mercantile before returning home to establish his flagship concept. The upscale restaurant opened its doors in 2020, against all odds, and has quickly become a sleeper hit.
There's a homey feeling to the Main Street space, housed in a fairytale Victorian cottage from the 1880s. The name "Rootstalk" pays homage to Vawter's full-circle journey back to Summit County while emphasizing its focus on locally sourced, seasonal ingredients. Chatting with Mountain Town Magazine, Vawter referred to farmers as "craftsmen in their own right," and explained that, "Vegetables and the seasonality element, that's what excites me most about food ... As different things come into season, that dictates our menu and techniques." This philosophy shines in avant-garde plates like prime beef tartare with caramelized onion bread pudding, horseradish, and puffed farro; duck breast à l'orange with duck confit croquette and grilled chicories; and caramelized cream tart with preserved figs and crème fraîche. Rootstalk's best-in-class, largely local service staff and its meticulously curated cocktail program are the icing on the remarkable cake.
(970) 453-9124
207 N Main St, Breckenridge, CO 80424
Marigold Lyons (Lyons)
In the small town of Lyons, Marigold Lyons has made quite a name for itself. Helmed by Chef Theo Adley — formerly of Denver's Populist and Boulder's Pinyon — Marigold came to fruition in 2022 and quickly blossomed into a beloved Main Street mainstay. Adley was nominated for the James Beard "Best Chef: Mountain" Award in 2023, and the fledgling restaurant made it onto 5280's "25 Best Restaurants in Denver" in both 2023 and 2024.
A focus on relationships with local farmers, ranchers, and suppliers is paramount, and Adley carefully builds Marigold's menu based on what's in season and readily available, not just what looks best. As he told Daily Camera, "I've learned that you can't just sit there and order all of the heirloom tomatoes when other things in the field are maybe not as pretty, but are still good." The menu is ever-changing, and plates like farinata ripiena with melted leeks and chèvre; caramelle with koginut squash, sage, brown butter, and amaretti; and poulet rouge "under a brick" with chanterelle and vin jaune are sure to impress. Despite its youth, Marigold's impressive track record suggests it's one to watch — and definitely worth the hour-long drive from Denver.
(303) 823-2333
405 Main St B, Lyons, CO 80540
Methodology
I've lived in Denver since 2018 and have made it my mission to uncover Colorado's most exceptional restaurants. The restaurants selected here were chosen for a variety of factors. I made sure to include a range of dives, high-end eateries, and venues that sit in between. Each restaurant is over 30 minutes from downtown Denver by car but less than two hours away. Sustainability is also important to me, and many of these restaurants embrace sustainable practices.
I have not had the pleasure of personally visiting all of these spots yet, but I've enjoyed at least one memorable meal at most of them. Those I have not visited were either highly recommended by friends or have excellent reviews on websites like Google and Yelp. Of those I've visited, some are places I traveled to intentionally — such as Flagstaff House, where I enjoyed a five-star meal for my birthday — while others were happy accidents, like ending up at Lebowski's after a half-marathon with my dad. Finally, each restaurant on this list is somewhere I'd happily drive to, whether or not I have another reason to travel to the area.