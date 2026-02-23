How The Thinnest Cookies In NYC Are Taking On Crumbl Directly

While Crumbl's humble beginnings started with one specialty cookie flavor, Thin Cookies began when the world slowed down, and the need for a little light in the darkness was at its highest. During the pandemic, founders Yoseph and Zohal Azimi Raja whipped up a new kind of thin cookie (which you can achieve by swapping to granulated sugar) and began sharing them with friends and family. Demand grew, and eventually the two began supplying their thin cookies to local restaurants. Soon after, the business expanded into a commercial kitchen in Long Island City, and after garnering social media attention, Thin Cookies opened its first retail location in Hicksville, Long Island, in 2023. By 2025, Thin Cookies opened its second retail location on Bleeker Street in NYC.

Thin Cookies may be growing in popularity, but it's by no means the first bakery to meet the demand for thin cookies. Most cookie enthusiasts, especially New Yorkers, know about Tate's Bake Shop Cookies, another bakery that specializes in thin cookies based out of Southampton, Long Island (here's the best Tate's Bake Shop cookie, in case you need it). Thin Cookies acknowledges the legacy of Tate's on its website, saying that they "loved the crunch of Tate's, but [they] craved a version that was just a little softer, fresher, and more melt-in-your-mouth." Thin Cookie's cookies boast no preservatives, no artificial colors, and no fake sweeteners, which certainly sets it apart from the competition, Crumbl cookies included.