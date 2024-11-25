The Sugar Swap You Want For Super Thin, Crispy Cookies

What are pH levels? Well, it's a unit of measurement used to measure how acidic or nonacidic a substance is. Popular acidic ingredients used in baking include lemon juice, cocoa powder, and buttermilk. Granulated sugar, like pure water, has a neutral pH. This means when it's combined with baking soda it doesn't create a chemical reaction. Baking soda is usually activated with the addition of an acidic ingredient.

When it's activated, it releases carbon dioxide, which is the gas responsible for helping your cookies and desserts rise. Without this reaction, your cookies will remain flat and will actually spread out a bit on the baking sheet. When they spread out, they will bake faster since they are thinner. This will also allow them to have crispy, golden-brown edges.

Since granulated sugar has less moisture than brown sugar, your cookie will come out drier than normal. The lack of moisture in the batter will help your cookie have a crispier texture. This switch-up works best with recipes that only call for one type of sugar such as sugar cookies. Changing the sugar will noticeably change the flavor and texture of your cookies and it's easier to keep track of those changes when you were originally only using one sugar. Not sure how much granulated sugar you need for your cookie recipes? When substituting it for brown sugar, you can follow a 1:1 ratio.

