The Best Tate's Bake Shop Cookie Is Perfect For Chocolate Lovers
Here at Tasting Table, we're big fans of cookies. Whether they're store-bought break-and-bake cookies, the kind that taste like they've been baked from scratch, or even pre-made protein cookies for anyone looking to get those gains in, we'll always give some snaps to good cookies that we don't have to make ourselves. Tate's Bake Shop is a leading brand in that area, with soft and delectable cookies that won't leave your mouth a dry and dusty desert. Tasting Table ranked every Tate's Bake Shop cookie (an arduous task, we know), rating them from least impressive to biggest show stopper.
As we discovered, the Double Chocolate Chip cookies really blew the competition out of the water. Put simply, it's a Goldilocks-style bite of absolute perfection. With a cocoa that's deep and rich without being overpowering and a texture that's light and thin, these cookies — the only ones with a chocolate base — will leave you craving more instead of feeling sick after just one. Our taster complimented the cookie on how perfectly it mixed the sugar, salt, and butter elements and lauded the not-too-sweet nature of its earthy, complex aroma. If you're all about that chocolate cookie life, this one's a must-try.
The internet raves about Tate's Double Chocolate Chip cookies
We're not the only ones raving about the delicious flavor of Tate's Double Chocolate Chip cookies. On the official Tate's Bake Shop website, reviewers shower praise on these cookies left and right. One happy customer even went as far as to proclaim that these were the most scrumptious cookies they'd ever tasted, with others gushing that they were deliciously crispy, satisfying, and crucially, as we also discovered through our ranking, not overwhelmingly sweet while still being suitably decadent.
The five star ratings on Amazon reflect a similar sentiment, with many applauding the fact that these cookies don't shy away from bold flavors while still being perfectly chocolatey. One Redditor confirmed simply that Tate's Double Chocolate Chip cookies are their all-time favorites. In fact, the only real sticking point is the price.
Since Tate's Bake Shop cookies are premium quality as far as store-bought cookies go, you can generally expect to pay a bit more for them. Still, the quality of the ingredients, the richness of the chocolate, and the ideal balance struck between sweet, rich, and salty all make this cookie one that's well worth the money, in our books.