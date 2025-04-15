The Best Tate's Bake Shop Cookie Is Perfect For Chocolate Lovers

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Here at Tasting Table, we're big fans of cookies. Whether they're store-bought break-and-bake cookies, the kind that taste like they've been baked from scratch, or even pre-made protein cookies for anyone looking to get those gains in, we'll always give some snaps to good cookies that we don't have to make ourselves. Tate's Bake Shop is a leading brand in that area, with soft and delectable cookies that won't leave your mouth a dry and dusty desert. Tasting Table ranked every Tate's Bake Shop cookie (an arduous task, we know), rating them from least impressive to biggest show stopper.

As we discovered, the Double Chocolate Chip cookies really blew the competition out of the water. Put simply, it's a Goldilocks-style bite of absolute perfection. With a cocoa that's deep and rich without being overpowering and a texture that's light and thin, these cookies — the only ones with a chocolate base — will leave you craving more instead of feeling sick after just one. Our taster complimented the cookie on how perfectly it mixed the sugar, salt, and butter elements and lauded the not-too-sweet nature of its earthy, complex aroma. If you're all about that chocolate cookie life, this one's a must-try.