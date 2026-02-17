Review: Topo Chico's New Strawberry Hibiscus Margarita Max Is Not For The Faint Of Heart

ICYMI, National Margarita Day is right around the corner. Don't ask me why the classic summer drink is celebrated at the end of February (on the 22nd, to be exact) — personally, I'll never say no to a little premature warm-weather celebration, especially when margaritas are involved. This year, Topo Chico is celebrating by releasing a new hard bevvy for all margarita fans, and, of course, I couldn't say no to the opportunity to try it. Introducing: Topo Chico's Strawberry Hibiscus Margarita Max.

Strawberry is an undeniably popular margarita flavor, and hibiscus is a trendy margarita addition that deserves more attention. Of course, Topo Chico had to combine the two in its latest release, and I can't complain about adding more summer essence to the famous beverage. I got a sample of the canned cocktail to try and to review, and I won't tell you all my thoughts just yet, but I will say this: This drink is not for the faint of heart.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.