Review: Topo Chico's New Strawberry Hibiscus Margarita Max Is Not For The Faint Of Heart
ICYMI, National Margarita Day is right around the corner. Don't ask me why the classic summer drink is celebrated at the end of February (on the 22nd, to be exact) — personally, I'll never say no to a little premature warm-weather celebration, especially when margaritas are involved. This year, Topo Chico is celebrating by releasing a new hard bevvy for all margarita fans, and, of course, I couldn't say no to the opportunity to try it. Introducing: Topo Chico's Strawberry Hibiscus Margarita Max.
Strawberry is an undeniably popular margarita flavor, and hibiscus is a trendy margarita addition that deserves more attention. Of course, Topo Chico had to combine the two in its latest release, and I can't complain about adding more summer essence to the famous beverage. I got a sample of the canned cocktail to try and to review, and I won't tell you all my thoughts just yet, but I will say this: This drink is not for the faint of heart.
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
Methodology
I'm no margarita novice. It's easily my go-to summer cocktail, right up there with a lemon drop martini. I especially enjoy trying different takes on the margarita — I've had mango margaritas to die for, and strawberry margaritas are an easy pick when I want something a little out there but not too wild.
Admittedly, I don't typically go for store-bought margarita mixes, so I don't have a great standard for comparison there. But I've had enough restaurant margaritas to be able to give a well-informed take on whether Topo Chico's offering is worth it. I'll be comparing it against other margaritas I've tried, while also taking into account the strength and quality of its strawberry and hibiscus flavors, and how strong it feels as an alcoholic beverage. Then, I'll be able to advise whether you should give it a shot or just stick to your favorite mix (or homemade recipe).
Price, availability, and nutrition
Topo Chico's Strawberry Hibiscus Margarita Max is, at the time of writing, available in 24-ounce cans at retailers around the country, but it's not clear how long it will be around. Will this be a permanent member of Topo Chico's hard lineup? After trying it, I think there's definitely a solid chance — though, of course, that will probably also depend on how it's received by the general public. Pricing will likely vary from retailer to retailer; at my local store, a 24-ounce can of the company's regular Margarita Max goes for $4.49.
The can has an 8% ABV, which is on the stronger end of the spectrum as far as canned drinks are concerned. The back of the can breaks down nutritional info for half a can, which is considered one serving, and the whole can, should you decide to enjoy it all in one go (in which case, I really wouldn't blame you). Per can, the margarita has 490 calories, 60 milligrams of sodium, and 43 grams of carbohydrates (with nearly all coming from added sugar).
Taste test
I tried this margarita straight from the can (yes, without even adorning my cup with a salted rim). My first reaction was: Wow — this is strong! The flavor of alcohol definitely comes through, though I didn't find it at all unpleasant. However, it didn't really taste like tequila (tequila isn't even listed as an ingredient — rather, "alcohol" and agave are), which I know may be a dealbreaker for some consumers.
In terms of its strawberry and hibiscus moniker, strawberry is plainly apparent in both scent and taste. I had to look for the hibiscus, but it's present as a lightly tart, floral overtone that just lifts the drink a little. I think the flavor profile stands in pretty even balance with the alcohol, and it delivers on what it purports to; however, I would have liked the flavor profile to come through a bit more.
Final thoughts
If you're a margarita fan and see some of Topo Chico's new offering in stores, it's absolutely worth giving it a try. It's an easy sipper that offers a nice twist on the classic beverage, even if some of its "margarita" essence is lost. It's still a good, fruity, strawberry-and-hibiscus drink with a high ABV, and it can bring a little life to any party.
If you're a margarita purist, you may not be totally satisfied, and that's okay — Topo Chico also has glass bottles of its unflavored margarita beverage, sold in six-packs. Or, if you feel compelled to branch out a little, go ahead and try both on National Margarita Day — it certainly couldn't hurt (as long as you drink responsibly, of course!).