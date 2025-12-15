Bring Bold Floral Notes To Margaritas With Hibiscus

Margarita recipes encompass a range of ingredients, from frozen mango to the ultimate spicy margarita. A classic recipe is just the jumping-off point in your cocktail journey. Tasting Table spoke with Jaime Salas, Head of Advocacy & Legacy for Jose Cuervo Tequila, on why hibiscus is a delicious flavor addition in a margarita.

Hibiscus is a flower with petals that are dried into a tart infusion for teas and aguas frescas. According to Salas, "Hibiscus is a perfect addition to margaritas because it brings a tart, cranberry-like flavor that complements lime and tequila due to its subtle floral sweetness." Furthermore, it imparts a deep red hue to any liquid infusion, which Salas says "[makes] for a visually striking cocktail that's perfect for snapping photos or impressing guests."

The easiest way to flavor a margarita with hibiscus is to use it to flavor a simple syrup, which Salas lays out for us: "Simply simmer together hibiscus flowers, sugar, and water to create the syrup; or feel free to experiment with agave or honey to adjust the sugar profile." Similar to how we infuse tequila with chili peppers, steeping dehydrated hibiscus flowers in tequila is another way to incorporate its flavor. That said, Salas warns that a tequila infusion is "a fresh and delicate approach to the flavor." Of course, as a Jose Cuervo advocate, Salas says it's simpler to "try the Cuervo Hibiscus Tea cocktail, which uses hibiscus tea, Cuervo Tradicional Blanco, lime juice, and simple syrup for a refreshing sip."