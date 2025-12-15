Bring Bold Floral Notes To Margaritas With Hibiscus
Margarita recipes encompass a range of ingredients, from frozen mango to the ultimate spicy margarita. A classic recipe is just the jumping-off point in your cocktail journey. Tasting Table spoke with Jaime Salas, Head of Advocacy & Legacy for Jose Cuervo Tequila, on why hibiscus is a delicious flavor addition in a margarita.
Hibiscus is a flower with petals that are dried into a tart infusion for teas and aguas frescas. According to Salas, "Hibiscus is a perfect addition to margaritas because it brings a tart, cranberry-like flavor that complements lime and tequila due to its subtle floral sweetness." Furthermore, it imparts a deep red hue to any liquid infusion, which Salas says "[makes] for a visually striking cocktail that's perfect for snapping photos or impressing guests."
The easiest way to flavor a margarita with hibiscus is to use it to flavor a simple syrup, which Salas lays out for us: "Simply simmer together hibiscus flowers, sugar, and water to create the syrup; or feel free to experiment with agave or honey to adjust the sugar profile." Similar to how we infuse tequila with chili peppers, steeping dehydrated hibiscus flowers in tequila is another way to incorporate its flavor. That said, Salas warns that a tequila infusion is "a fresh and delicate approach to the flavor." Of course, as a Jose Cuervo advocate, Salas says it's simpler to "try the Cuervo Hibiscus Tea cocktail, which uses hibiscus tea, Cuervo Tradicional Blanco, lime juice, and simple syrup for a refreshing sip."
More hibiscus margarita tips from Jaime Salas
Jaime Salas has many more tips to craft the perfect hibiscus margarita, starting with the type of tequila you should use. According to Salas, "blancos offer a smooth, crisp, and agave-forward flavor that complements a flavor like hibiscus without overpowering it... [and] balance the brightness of hibiscus' floral notes with the signature agave flavor." Blancos also happen to be some of the most affordable bottles out there because they aren't aged.
As for ingredient adjustments, Salas says you'd treat the hibiscus simple syrup as the sole sweetener in a classic margarita recipe. Any additional sweeteners would throw off the balance of sweet and tart you seek with any margarita. He told us, "Your hibiscus simple syrup becomes your sweetness vehicle, while lime juice and triple sec continue to balance the citrus notes that are indicative of a classic (and iconic) margarita." Since triple sec has a bit of sweetness, you only need about ½ ounce of simple syrup per margarita. Salas also recommends adding more depth of flavor to a hibiscus simple syrup with fresh herbs like mint or Thai basil, or spices like cinnamon, clove, star anise, or ginger.
No flavored margarita is complete without creative garnishes. A hibiscus margarita's pink hue would pair well with a light green lime wheel. But, Salas recommends "a mixture of dehydrated hibiscus and pink Himalayan salt for a rim that brings added texture while matching the tart profile and color palette."