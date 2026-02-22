The Dutch Bros Straw Theory Customers Can't Stop Debating

Could this Dutch Bros straw theory be true? Potentially, but there are plenty of employees who have said otherwise. One Reddit user who claims to be a Dutch Bros barista said, "I work for Dutch and I can tell you 100% we just grab a straw and put it in the drink." Another employee echoed this sentiment in a TikTok comment thread, saying, "This is completely untrue, I just grab a random straw unless people ask me for a specific color." Is it possible that the secret straw code was something a few employees began doing and somehow it got blown way up? Sure. Is it realistic that an entire coffee chain is ranking their customers by their appearance? Not likely.

It should be noted, though, that the straw theory has turned into a bit of a self-fulfilling prophecy. While it is unlikely this was a company-wide practice even just among employees, the fame that this rumor has garnered now has some Dutch Bros staff abiding by the straw theory. A few people have claimed they give out pink straws when they're feeling extra nice. One Dutch Bros employee shared to Reddit, "99% of the time you just get whatever straw ends up in my hand. However, if you're really nice and we're having a cool conversation I might reach for a pink straw." So, it seems there is no real point in thinking too hard about what the color of your straw is, and you can enjoy your drink (try the Annihilator, which is the Dutch Bros iced coffee we'd drink every day) with peace of mind.