The Dutch Bros Straw Theory Customers Can't Stop Debating
For most, a trip to Dutch Bros coffee is simply about getting a morning cup of joe, but for those of us who are chronically online it can be a mission to uncover a bizarre conspiracy. If you aren't already familiar, there is a mysterious internet theory that the color straw you are given by a Dutch Bros employee actually signifies a secret message.
As if there isn't enough to worry about in this world, you now need to overthink what your cheery Dutch Bros barista really thinks about you. But before you let a green straw ruin your day, let's dig a little deeper into this intriguing theory. The rumor is that employees at Dutch Bros coffee will give customers certain colored straws that represent their attractiveness, personality, or behavior. Allegedly, a pink straw means the customer is attractive, a green straw indicates unattractiveness, a blue straw means the customer was rude, yellow is simply ordinary, and the orange straw is for customers that come off as a bit strange or having a strong personality. The theory has been both verified and debunked multiple times on TikTok, Reddit, and other internet forums. While no one knows for certain where exactly this straw rumor came from, it has certainly spread far and wide, with tons of content creators testing the theory out and filming it.
Is there any hard evidence that the straw theory is true?
Could this Dutch Bros straw theory be true? Potentially, but there are plenty of employees who have said otherwise. One Reddit user who claims to be a Dutch Bros barista said, "I work for Dutch and I can tell you 100% we just grab a straw and put it in the drink." Another employee echoed this sentiment in a TikTok comment thread, saying, "This is completely untrue, I just grab a random straw unless people ask me for a specific color." Is it possible that the secret straw code was something a few employees began doing and somehow it got blown way up? Sure. Is it realistic that an entire coffee chain is ranking their customers by their appearance? Not likely.
It should be noted, though, that the straw theory has turned into a bit of a self-fulfilling prophecy. While it is unlikely this was a company-wide practice even just among employees, the fame that this rumor has garnered now has some Dutch Bros staff abiding by the straw theory. A few people have claimed they give out pink straws when they're feeling extra nice. One Dutch Bros employee shared to Reddit, "99% of the time you just get whatever straw ends up in my hand. However, if you're really nice and we're having a cool conversation I might reach for a pink straw." So, it seems there is no real point in thinking too hard about what the color of your straw is, and you can enjoy your drink (try the Annihilator, which is the Dutch Bros iced coffee we'd drink every day) with peace of mind.